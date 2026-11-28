Severe flooding triggered by the strongest El Nino on record has displaced thousands in northern Peru and caused 34 deaths in Ecuador, prompting national emergency declarations.

An exceptionally strong El Nino climate phenomenon has triggered catastrophic flooding across northern Peru and Ecuador, resulting in 34 confirmed deaths and affecting 47,000 individuals in Ecuador alone. The disaster has severely disrupted daily life in the region, with authorities in both nations declaring national emergencies to manage the humanitarian crisis. This severe weather event, driven by rising surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, has caused widespread devastation and displaced thousands of residents from their homes.

In Piura, the capital of the Peruvian region bearing the same name, streets transformed into waist-high rivers following 12 hours of intense rainfall that began on Thursday. Luis Vasquez, chief of the National Institute of Civil Defence, reported that approximately 2,000 families have been directly affected by the crisis in the area. The intensity of the downpour was so severe that household items, including large appliances like refrigerators, were seen floating in the floodwaters within neighborhoods such as Santa Margarita.

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Ecuador has faced a similarly dire situation, with the National Secretariat for Risk Management confirming the death toll of 34 on Friday. In the western city of Manta, two rivers burst their banks, forcing residents to wade through chest-deep water. Many locals resorted to using mattresses for flotation as they navigated the hazardous conditions created by the overflowing waterways and bursting sewers.

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori has formally postponed a scheduled trip to Colombia to address the domestic crisis, announcing plans to visit the hardest-hit areas immediately. The government's rapid response highlights the severity of the El Nino projection, which meteorologists identify as the strongest episode on record. This powerful climate anomaly has triggered significant shifts in global wind and rainfall patterns, leading to extreme weather events across the continent.

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However, the administration faces mounting criticism from local residents regarding preparedness and the lack of strategic intervention before the storm arrived. Cesar Pacherre, a retiree in Piura, publicly condemned local authorities for failing to implement a preventive plan. He argued that officials prioritized personal comfort over community safety, leaving every affected family without their possessions and vulnerable to the elements.

The human toll extends beyond immediate displacement, with vulnerable populations such as the elderly and children facing significant risks in the flooded zones. Yeran Cespedes Morales, a 26-year-old nurse in the region, reported that some citizens are unable to leave their homes due to the depth of the water. She described carrying her belongings in a plastic bag while expressing deep concern for those trapped in their residences.

Pierre Garavito, a resident of the Santa Margarita neighborhood, described the loss of all his property as a direct consequence of the first heavy rains associated with the El Nino phenomenon. His account reflects a broader sentiment among residents who feel unprepared for the scale of the event. Garavito noted that the conditions are uniform across the neighborhood, with everyone having lost everything they owned.

The convergence of rising ocean temperatures and extreme weather events has declared national emergencies in both Peru and Ecuador, signaling a critical phase in the continent's battle against this powerful climate anomaly. As the situation continues to evolve, the focus remains on rescue operations and providing immediate relief to the tens of thousands of people impacted by these relentless rains.