El Niño is tilting the odds toward a wetter winter in California, boosting the odds not just of swamped streets and high tides — but a potential flood of poisonous mushrooms.

which is edible. Both are whitish in color and have a cup-like structure at the base of the mushroom’s stem.in California, boosting the odds of not just swamped streets and high tides — but also a potential flood of poisonous mushrooms.

And if foragers mistakenly consume the fungi, officials are worried of another surge of near-fatal illnesses.

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“With El Niño expected to bring increased rainfall to parts of California, we are concerned that these poisonous mushrooms could grow in large numbers,” said Dr. Erica Pan, state public health officer and director of the California Department of Public Health. “Now is the time to raise awareness and help Californians stay safe.