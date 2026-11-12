El Niño Continues to Strengthen: What It Could Mean for the Gulf Coast Heading Into 2027

A strong to potentially very strong El Niño is becoming increasingly likely as we head into the winter months and early 2027.

MOBILE, Ala. - A strong to potentially very strong El Niño is becoming increasingly likely as we head into the winter months and early 2027.

The latest update from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, issued November 12, shows El Niño continues to strengthen, with greater than a 79% chance of a strong-to-very strong event continuing through January, February and March 2027. An El Niño Advisory remains in effect as ocean temperatures across the equatorial Pacific continue to run significantly above average. What Is El Niño? El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern involving warmer-than-average ocean temperatures across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

Also read Behind the Scenes at the 2027 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: From Rattlesnakes to Rocket Launches

These warmer ocean waters influence atmospheric circulation, which can shift weather patterns around the world. El Niño is one phase of a larger climate pattern known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO. The opposite phase is La Niña, which is characterized by cooler-than-average waters in the same region. While El Niño does not determine the weather on any given day, it can influence temperature, rainfall and storm patterns over several months.

What Is an El Niño Advisory? NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center issues an El Niño Advisory when El Niño conditions are already present and are expected to continue. The advisory is part of NOAA’s ENSO Alert System, which helps meteorologists and the public keep track of developing and ongoing climate patterns. There are three main alert stages: El Niño Watch: Conditions are favorable for El Niño to develop within the next six months, but it has not yet been officially established.

Advertisement

El Niño Advisory: El Niño conditions have developed and are expected to continue. Final El Niño Advisory: El Niño conditions have ended. So, what does the current advisory mean? It confirms that the ocean and atmospheric conditions across the tropical Pacific are consistent with El Niño, and forecasters expect the pattern to remain in place.

It’s important to understand that an El Niño Advisory is NOT a severe weather alert or a warning for immediate impacts. It does not mean storms, flooding or unusual temperatures are imminent. Instead, it provides an update on a larger climate pattern that can influence weather trends over the coming months. NOAA typically updates the ENSO status monthly, giving meteorologists a better understanding of how the pattern is evolving and what it could mean for seasonal weather forecasts.

El Niño Is Becoming Stronger According to the latest NOAA update, sea surface temperatures across parts of the eastern equatorial Pacific have warmed significantly compared to average. The Niño 3.4 region, which meteorologists commonly monitor when identifying El Niño and La Niña conditions, reached an ocean temperature anomaly of +2.5°C. Forecast guidance suggests El Niño could continue strengthening before gradually weakening in early 2027.

There is also approximately a 60% chance this event reaches historic strength, potentially exceeding previous El Niño events dating back to 1950. What Could This Mean for the Gulf Coast? For those of us along the central Gulf Coast, El Niño is particularly important as we head into the winter months. Historically, El Niño winters across the southern United States tend to favor a more active storm track across the southern tier of the country.

Advertisement

This can increase opportunities for storm systems and rainfall across portions of the Gulf Coast. Here in southern Alabama and northwest Florida, that can mean: Increased opportunities for rainfall: El Niño winters often favor wetter-than-average conditions across parts of the southern United States, including portions of the Gulf Coast. More active storm systems: Changes in the jet stream can help steer storm systems across the southern United States.

Temperature pattern changes: El Niño can influence the movement of colder air masses into the eastern United States, although temperatures will vary throughout the season. It’s important to remember that these are seasonal tendencies, not guarantees. El Niño does not mean every week will be rainy, stormy or cold. Individual weather systems and other climate patterns will continue to influence our day-to-day forecast.

What Happens Next? NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center expects El Niño to remain strong through the winter, with the potential to begin weakening during early 2027. The next official ENSO diagnostic discussion is scheduled for December 10. For now, this is a climate pattern worth watching as we move through the winter months.

While El Niño gives meteorologists an idea of what the broader seasonal pattern could look like, it cannot tell us exactly when or where rain, storms or colder temperatures will occur.