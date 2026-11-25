As the world endures the impacts of a near record-strong El Niño, some flying hazards appear to be getting more unpredictable — and potentially more treacherous.

Nearly half a million people across the world could lose their lives by February due to El Niño-driven extreme heat, according to a sobering new report.

At 12:47 pm on November 1, the co-pilot of a Learjet 60 private jet reported some light ice buildup on the plane and moderate turbulence en route from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. Less than two minutes later, she transmitted a panicked mayday call as the plane plunged toward the ground and slammed into a Florida road, killing all nine people on board.

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Investigators are still working to unravel the causes of the tragedy, but they are looking very closely at weather: Icing and turbulence are among the biggest aviation hazards. Planes are built to handle a huge range of situations, and pilots have forecasts, onboard radar and air traffic control to help them navigate the skies, but they can still face powerful atmospheric conditions that are difficult to anticipate.

And as the world heats up, and endures for the impacts of a near record-strong El Niño, some of these hazards appear to be getting more unpredictable — and potentially more treacherous. Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 was flying from London to Singapore in May 2024 when it encountered severe turbulence over Myanmar. The plane dropped suddenly — flinging people, their belongings, plates and cutlery around the cabin. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, Thailand.

More than 70 people were injured and a 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack. Turbulence is one of the most unpredictable weather phenomena for pilots. It's caused by disturbances in the atmosphere: for example, as mountains and storms change the way the air moves. Perhaps the most dangerous type of turbulence is clear-air turbulence, so called because it seems to appear out of nowhere and is invisible to standard aircraft radar.

It's caused by wind shear, a rapid change of wind speed or direction, and often occurs near the jet stream, a band of strong winds around 5 to 7 miles above Earth's surface. There is growing evidence climate change is making clear-air turbulence more frequent. As the planet warms, temperature differences in the upper atmosphere between the poles and the equator are increasing, making wind speeds more volatile.

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Climate change has increased severe clear-air turbulence over the North Atlantic by 55% since satellites first began observing it in 1979, according to a 2023 study. Some locations could see three times as much of this kind of turbulence over the next few decades, which could translate to a big increase in bumpy flights if forecasting doesn't keep up, said Paul Williams, a professor of atmospheric science at Reading University in England.

"Hopefully that doesn't happen because that would make flying a very scary experience for many people," he added. The natural climate pattern increases wind shear in the part of the atmosphere where planes fly. During a super-strength El Niño in the winter of 1997 and 1998, there was a spike in pilots' reports of turbulence, particularly over the US and the North Atlantic, Williams said.

His research found a roughly 20% increase in wind shear during super strong El Niño events. This "is undoubtedly going to lead to a lot more moderate and severe turbulence," Williams said. The good news is that injury risk is low, especially on big commercial airplanes. Planes are designed to absorb turbulence; it's why their wings can flex.

The death onboard the Singapore bound flight is believed to be the first fatality on a commercial flight solely related to turbulence for decades. The last recorded such fatality was in December 1997, in the middle of a strong El Niño, when a United Airlines flight from Tokyo to Honolulu hit severe clear-air turbulence over the West Pacific Ocean, killing a 32-year old Japanese woman. Keeping your seatbelt on is the best way to stay safe, Williams said.

He also recommends sitting near the middle of the plane and avoiding the back, which is where the airplane moves up and down most. In October 1994, American Eagle Flight 4184 from Indianapolis to Chicago carrying 68 people was in a holding pattern when it encountered freezing drizzle and ice began to build up on the aircraft. As the plane started its descent, the pilots lost control. Seconds later, it crashed into a field in Roselawn, Indiana.

There were no survivors. The accident has driven a lot of research into icing, said Julie Haggerty, a scientist at National Center for Atmospheric Research, or NCAR, an expert on ice-related aviation hazards. Live San Francisco Bay Area weather updates: King tides, rain to bring more flooding to Northern California Thanksgiving weekIcing happens when an aircraft encounters supercooled water droplets in clouds.

These stay liquid in temperatures below freezing and can exist even in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit . Icing can also occur when a plane flies through freezing rain or encounters ice crystals in clouds. Supercooled water droplets freeze instantly upon impact with an aircraft's frame. Ice buildup can change the shape of the plane, reducing lift, increasing drag and making the aircraft heavier.

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Ice can also block sensors, reduce engine power and even cause engine failure. Some planes have heated elements in their wings to cope with the hazard; others have inflatable systems to break away ice; smaller aircraft sometimes use fluid systems to create a thin film that prevents ice forming. Scientists aren't yet certain how icing might be affected by climate change.

But early studies suggest it could affect the frequency of icing, the altitude at which it happens, the severity of ice conditions and the areas where it occurs, according to a recent report from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, or EASA. There's no complete picture yet of how these shifts will unfold but what's clear is that "a warmer planet does not automatically mean less aircraft icing," an EASA spokesperson said.

As air gets warmer, it expands and becomes less dense, which can make it harder for planes to generate lift.

"There just aren't as many molecules in the air to lift the aircraft off the ground," Williams said. On very hot days, especially at airports with short runways, it can be tricky to achieve take-off conditions. Sometimes flights have to bump off passengers or ditch cargo to make the plane lighter.

At Florence airport, in Italy, where the runway is only around 5,000 feet long, 20 passengers were bumped off a London-bound flight last year as temperatures hit 95F. Very hot regions have workarounds. In the Middle East, where temperatures can spike above 125F, it's common to schedule long haul flights early in the morning or late at night, when it's cooler. Every plane crash and every dangerous onboard incident help experts better understand hazards and make flying safer.

We have become good at forecasting turbulence by combining weather forecasts — showing storms and the position of the jet stream — with radar information and pilot reports. But there are limitations. Models don't always provide enough detail and can miss small-scale and rapidly developing weather systems, especially around mountains and thunderstorms. Pilots can get caught between several storms, which may have been what happened to the London-Singapore flight in 2024.

Clear-air turbulence is particularly hard to forecast. There's promise in a remote-sensing method called LIDAR, which can make it visible. For now, however, "it's very expensive and it's a big heavy box of electronics adding weight to the plane," Williams said. There is a new machine-learning system called ALPHA that combines weather models, satellite information and radar data to identify areas with high ice-water content.

And in March, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rolled out a new forecasting system aimed at improving predictions of both turbulence and icing, which ingests radar data every 15 minutes. The technology is constantly improving, but whether it can keep pace with the increasingly unpredictable weather hazards we'll face on flights as the world warms — and future super El Niños brew — is the big question. Sausalito develops AI-powered 'Storm-Ready Home Planner' to help residents with flood preparedness