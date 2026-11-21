The Spanish island of El Hierro faces a severe migration crisis as nearly 11,000 West Africans arrive on 100 boats. This unprecedented surge strains local infrastructure and highlights the dangers of the Atlantic crossing route to Europe.

Dozens of brightly painted wooden boats lie piled in a sprawling graveyard, their perilous journeys across the Atlantic finally at an end. Some are enormous fishing vessels never intended to transport hundreds of passengers, while others are smaller, weather-beaten crafts. These battered wooden vessels, known locally as cayucos, serve as a stark illustration of the latest twist in Europe's migration crisis.

El Hierro Faces Unprecedented Arrival Numbers

A tiny Spanish island in the Canaries, with a population of just 12,000, was overwhelmed by 100 boats carrying nearly 11,000 West Africans within just a few weeks. The battered wooden vessels have been hauled away from the ports on the isle of El Hierro and dumped at a recycling site. The scene is reminiscent of compounds in Kent full of abandoned rubber dinghies used by migrants to cross the Channel, but the route to the Canaries is much longer and far more dangerous.

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El Hierro is the smallest of the Canary Islands, a place better known for its volcanic landscapes and fishing villages than for headlines. In the first half of November alone, almost 100 overcrowded wooden fishing boats carrying close to 11,000 people reached the island. This contrasts sharply with the 66 boats recorded during the entire preceding ten months of the year.

Migrants Seek Opportunity in Continental Europe

For those who survive the journey, El Hierro is hardly ever the intended final destination. It is simply the first piece of European territory they have managed to reach, a staging post en route to the Continent. For some, this passage involves another small boat to reach Britain. At a temporary migrant processing camp in San Andrés, high in the island's interior, the next stage of the journey was playing out.

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Groups of young men gathered outside the accommodation facilities, some sitting along a low wall with their mobile phones, taking photographs and making calls. Others passed the time playing football. Among them were brothers Amarah, 22, and Abaraka, 17, who had travelled from The Gambia and were already thinking about their future. Amarah stated he came to find a job and drive a taxi, while his brother came to study. When asked about their destination, Amarah expressed a desire to go to France, noting that reaching Britain might follow.

Another migrant, Yamusa, 24, from Guinea, spent eight days aboard a boat before reaching El Hierro. He has no family in Europe but has heard that Germany offers good opportunities for work. Asked what the Atlantic crossing was like, he simply shook his head and said never again. The intended destinations vary, with some hoping for Germany while others look toward France or the United Kingdom.

Dangerous Journeys and Human Cost

A group of migrants sitting on a wall at the camp described the horrors of the gruelling journey. Cheikh, 24, from Senegal, said he had paid $500 for his passage. The crossing turned deadly when passengers were lost at sea. Among them, he said, was a woman who had become so exhausted that she fell overboard and disappeared into the Atlantic. She was never seen again.

The Canary Islands lie about 60 miles off the north-west coast of Africa, but the distances travelled to reach them can be far greater. Migrants take longer routes to evade security forces. There are more crossings in the autumn when the seas are calmer. Many of the boats reaching El Hierro have departed from ports in Senegal and Gambia, travelling up to 1,000 miles. This exposes passengers to Atlantic swells, dehydration, and exhaustion for days on end.

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Infrastructure Strain and Mortality Statistics

The sudden surge in crossings from the west coast of Africa threatens to overwhelm El Hierro's limited infrastructure. For such a tiny island, the scale of the arrivals is difficult to comprehend. At times, more people have been brought ashore in a matter of days than live in some of its villages. While most migrants are eventually transferred to larger islands or mainland Spain, the boats they arrive in, the emergency facilities erected to accommodate them, and the growing pressure on local services have left their mark.

The human cost of this route is documented by international organizations. According to the United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR, around 600 people died or disappeared attempting to reach the Canary Islands by sea between the start of the year and November 16. This statistic underscores the lethal nature of the trek, where survival is only the first of many challenges for those seeking a new life in Europe.