The Spanish island of El Hierro receives 11,000 migrants in November, straining local infrastructure and highlighting the deadly Atlantic crossing route from West Africa to Europe.

A staggering surge of migration has transformed the quiet Spanish island of El Hierro into the central stage of Europe's latest humanitarian crisis. The Canary Islands territory received approximately 11,000 West Africa n migrants aboard nearly 100 overcrowded wooden vessels, known locally as cayucos, within just a few weeks in November. This unprecedented influx has overwhelmed the island's infrastructure, which is designed for a resident population of only 12,000 people. The sudden arrival of such a large number of people in a matter of days has exceeded the capacity of some local villages in terms of sheer population density.

Cayucos Piled as Testaments to Deadly Atlantic Journeys

The aftermath of this migration wave is visible in a sprawling graveyard of brightly painted wooden boats dumped at a recycling site. These vessels, ranging from enormous fishing boats not meant for passengers to smaller weather-beaten crafts, tell the story of perilous journeys across the Atlantic Ocean. Many of these cayucos traveled up to 1,000 miles from ports in Senegal and The Gambia, exposing passengers to Atlantic swells, dehydration, and exhaustion for durations lasting up to 12 days. The scene at the recycling site mirrors the abandoned rubber dinghies found in Kent, but the route to El Hierro is significantly longer and far more dangerous for those attempting to reach Europe.

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Survivors Seek Employment in France and Germany

For the migrants who survive the crossing, El Hierro serves merely as a staging post rather than a final destination. At a temporary migrant processing camp in San Andrés, young men like Amarah, a 22-year-old from The Gambia, are already planning their next moves. Amarah intends to work as a delivery or taxi driver and aims to reach France, though he acknowledges Britain as a potential future goal. His 17-year-old brother, Abaraka, joined him seeking educational opportunities. Similarly, Yamusa, a 24-year-old from Guinea who spent eight days on a boat, targets Germany for its perceived work opportunities. Despite having no family in Europe, he describes the Atlantic crossing as a harrowing experience he would never repeat.

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$500 Tickets and Tragic Losses in the Ocean

The human cost of this migration route is illustrated by the accounts of survivors who detail the horrors of the voyage. Cheikh, a 24-year-old from Senegal, paid $500 for his passage, only to witness passengers lost at sea. He recalled a woman who became so exhausted she fell overboard and disappeared into the Atlantic, never to be seen again. These personal tragedies underscore the lethal risks taken by West Africans seeking better lives. The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, reports that around 600 people died or disappeared attempting to reach the Canary Islands by sea between the start of the year and November 16. The autumn season brings calmer seas, which has led to a significant increase in crossings from the west coast of Africa.

Infrastructure Strained by Historic Influx in November

The scale of the crisis is evident in the statistical disparity between recent months and the previous year. In the first half of November alone, almost 100 boats carrying close to 11,000 people arrived at El Hierro. This contrasts sharply with the previous ten months of 2023, during which only 66 boats reached the island. While most migrants are eventually transferred to larger Canary Islands or mainland Spain, the immediate pressure on local services is intense. Emergency facilities have been erected to accommodate the new arrivals, and the local fishing and diving tourism economy is overshadowed by the international headlines generated by this migration frontline. The situation highlights the fragility of European border controls and the relentless drive of migrants to escape hardships in West African nations.