El Hierro Declares State of Emergency as Migrant Surge Hits 5,000

El Hierro declares a state of emergency as nearly 5,000 migrants arrive this month, straining resources on the Spanish island.

Spanish authorities on the island of El Hierro have declared a state of emergency after a sharp increase in small-boat arrivals from Africa pushed the number of illegal migrants to nearly 5,000 this month. The Canary Island, which has a resident population of only 11,400, is now grappling with a logistical crisis that local officials fear mirrors the chaos witnessed in Ceuta earlier this year.

Island Authorities Overwhelmed by Arrival Volume

Marititime rescue services in El Hierro recorded 3,261 migrants arriving in the first six days of November alone. By Monday, regional authorities confirmed that the total had approached 5,000 after ten additional small boats carrying hundreds of people docked on the island over the weekend. Alpidio Armas, head of El Hierro's governing council, stated on Spanish television that the sharp rise in arrivals has necessitated an emergency framework to cooperate with higher-level institutions.

Also read Senegal migrant boat tragedy kills 35 as El Hierro declares emergency amid 3,300 arrivals in November

A spokesman for the island's Unified Police Union warned that authorities are completely overwhelmed and struggling to manage the sheer volume of new arrivals. The spokesperson described the current situation as out of control and overwhelming, explicitly comparing it to the unprecedented migration surge that occurred in Ceuta in July. That event in the Spanish enclave near Morocco saw 72,000 people attempt to enter, resulting in at least 90 deaths and leaving approximately 5,000 people still present on Spanish soil.

Deaths on Route and Strained Local Resources

The humanitarian toll of this Atlantic crossing continues to rise, with at least 35 people confirmed dead on Sunday after a small boat sank off the coast of Senegal. While initial reports from the Senegalese interior ministry listed 21 bodies and one survivor, the Senegalese Press Agency later updated the death toll to at least 34. An indeterminate number of people remain missing following the disaster, which underscores the extreme dangers of the Atlantic route from West Africa to Europe.

Advertisement

Locally, the surge is severely impacting healthcare and transport infrastructure on El Hierro. Buses have been diverted to support migration operations, and medical staff have been brought in from other islands to assist at La Restinga. Red Cross personnel are actively assisting migrants disembarking at the port of La Estaca in Valverde. Recent weeks have also seen at least nine migrants die off the Canary Islands and a critically ill baby airlifted to a hospital upon arrival.

Climatic Factors and Historical Context of Route

Clavijo attributed the new surge in departures to calm sea conditions, which make the crossing more favorable for smugglers and migrants. The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands remains one of the deadliest migration paths in the world. Thousands attempt the journey annually in overcrowded boats, facing rough seas, strong currents, and vast distances. These attempts typically pick up during the autumn months when sea conditions are generally calmer than in other seasons.

Despite the current crisis, data indicates that migrant arrivals were down nearly 61 percent in the first ten months of 2026 compared to the same period in 2024. In 2024, the islands recorded a historical high of more than 46,000 arrivals. The current emergency on El Hierro highlights the ongoing vulnerability of European entry points as thousands continue to seek passage from West Africa despite the significant risks and fatalities associated with the journey.