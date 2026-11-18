El Coyote y Su Banda Tierra Santa reclaims the top spot on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart dated Nov. 21, marking a historic comeback for the group.

El Coyote y Su Banda Tierra Santa has officially returned to the number one position on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart for the week dated November 21. This significant chart achievement marks a dramatic resurgence for the legendary act, which has not held the top spot since the year 2000. The group achieved this milestone with their track Ranchero Enamorado, which jumped from number two to take the summit.

Chart Performance and Tracking Data

The song Ranchero Enamorado is the second chart-topper from the group album, which was released via Andaluz, FOMO, and UMLE. During the tracking week of November 6 through November 12, the track earned 6.9 million audience impressions across the United States. This figure represents a 6 percent increase in engagement compared to the previous week. The rise allowed the track to surpass Los Angeles Azules and Tini, whose collaborative hit Pa Para El ceded the number one spot. Pa Para El dropped to number two following an 11 percent decline in audience impressions, settling at 6.4 million for the period.

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Historic Comeback After 26 Years

This ascent to the top of the charts is particularly notable for its historical context. It has been nearly 26 years since El Coyote y Su Banda Tierra Santa last topped the Regional Mexican Airplay chart. The group previously held the number one position in the year 2000 with their hit song Te Soñe. This return to the pinnacle of the genre highlights the enduring popularity of the band and their ability to connect with contemporary audiences despite the long gap between their chart-topping successes.

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Recent Trends in Group Dominance

The current number one position marks the fifth time this year that a musical group has taken the top spot from a collaborative track on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart. This trend began on January 24, when Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga replaced La Arrolladora Banda El Limón and Juanes with their song Solo Tu. Later, on March 7, Los Dos de Tamaulipas claimed the crown from Xavi and Carin Leon with El Chavalon. Subsequently, Calibre 50 pushed La Morrita from the lead on March 28 with their song Me Enamore Solo. Most recently, Banda Los Recoditos took number one from Banda Los Sebastianes de Saul Plata and El Jerry Gerardo Coronel on May 23 with En Coma Inducido.

Impact on Group's Overall Chart Standing

While Ranchero Enamorado has reached the number one spot, it is important to note the broader context of the group's chart history. The track is nearly matching their highest rank to date, which stands among their 22 entries. Previously, the group reached number two with their song Te Dije last July. This new peak with Ranchero Enamorado demonstrates a strong competitive presence in the current market, validating their continued relevance in the regional Mexican music scene.