El Cholo has closed its Sugar House restaurant, the Southern California chain's first and only location in Utah.

Three years after El Cholo opened a location in Sugar House, the Los Angeles Mexican restaurant chain is closing that east Salt Lake City restaurant.

“To everyone who came in for a meal, celebrated a special occasion with us or simply gave us a chance, thank you,” El Cholo said in an Instagram post. El Cholo’s last day of service at 2166 S. 900 East was Wednesday. The Sugar House restaurant was El Cholo’s first and only location in Utah and its first outside Southern California.

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El Cholo owner Ron Salisbury, who’s 93, attended Brigham Young University and “fell in love with Utah and its people,” the post said.