El Cerrito High Football Program Suspended Following Sexual Battery Probe

El Cerrito High School's state champion football program faces immediate suspension as police investigate severe hazing and sexual battery allegations involving up to 22 team members.

The El Cerrito Police Department has launched a comprehensive criminal investigation into the El Cerrito High School football program, following credible allegations of severe hazing and sexual battery. Law enforcement officials are currently assessing evidence that suggests a pattern of misconduct involving up to 22 current and former members of the team that claimed the CIF state championship title in December.

Authorities discovered disturbing video evidence during the initial phases of this inquiry. Detectives have conducted extensive interviews with victims, school staff, and witnesses to piece together the timeline of events. The probe centers on incidents that allegedly took place between September 2024 and 2026, indicating a prolonged period of reported abuse within the squad.

Also read El Cerrito High's football program, coach suspended after hazing allegations involving 22 teammates

Specific Criminal Charges Under Review

Police officials have outlined a wide range of serious criminal charges being considered for those involved in the alleged misconduct. The list of potential charges includes battery, sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, dissuading a victim, conspiracy, and stalking. These charges reflect the gravity of the situation and the multiple forms of harm allegedly suffered by the victims.

El Cerrito Police stated that the investigation remains active with detectives continuing to evaluate all available evidence. The department anticipates making multiple arrests as the investigation progresses. Law enforcement is working to determine the specific role of each of the estimated 22 individuals identified in the case.

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School District Suspends Football Program

West Contra Costa Unified School District Superintendent Cheryl Cotton announced an immediate suspension of the El Cerrito High football program. Cotton emphasized that the decision was driven by new information that necessitated a change in the district's approach to accountability. The suspension aims to prevent further harm and restore a safe learning environment for all students.

In a news release, Cotton expressed deep concern for the students affected by these events. She stated that no child should ever experience the abuse described by the victims. The district acknowledged that while they previously focused on accountability for individual players, the scope of the new findings required a more drastic institutional response.

Impact on Championship Team and Community

The suspension casts a shadow over a season that previously culminated in the CIF state championship. The team won the title in December, a achievement that has now been overshadowed by the criminal allegations and the subsequent police probe. The district is moving to isolate the program to ensure student safety while the legal process unfolds.

The El Cerrito Police Department has confirmed that they are collaborating closely with school officials to ensure transparency and safety. As the investigation continues, more details regarding the alleged incidents and the identities of those arrested may be released. The community now awaits further developments as authorities work to hold responsible parties accountable.