EL CAPITXN turns to personal struggles in debut album 'Who Killed El?'
Early in his career, EL CAPIXN lost his voice due to a medical condition, ending his dreams of being a singer. After a decade producing for other artists, he's finally released his first album.
Debuting as a vocalist in K-pop group HISTORY in 2013, artist EL CAPITXN had his dreams set on singing for his lifelong career. Debuting as a vocalist in K-pop group HISTORY in 2013, artist EL CAPITXN had his dreams set on singing for his lifelong career.
"Back then, I was just a young kid who really loved singing. I never imagined I'd end up making music the way I do now, or running my own company. My life today is pretty different from what I had planned. Looking back, though, maybe the fact that nothing went according to plan is exactly what brought me here," EL tells FOX 13 Seattle.
Due to a medical condition early into his career, EL CAPITXN lost his voice, diverting his dreams of being a singer.
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