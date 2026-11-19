El Camino Real volleyball team defeated Castaic in the CIF Division IV SoCal Regional final on November 17, 2026. The Knights advance to the state championship game against Santa Cruz.

El Camino Real secured a pivotal victory over Castaic on November 17, 2026, to claim the CIF Division IV SoCal Regional championship title. The match concluded with a four-set scoreline of 25-27, 25-13, 25-19, and 25-23 at El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills. This win marks the second regional title for the Knights and advances them to the state final. The team now prepares to face the No. 3 seed Santa Cruz for the first girls volleyball state championship in program history.

Riley McGinnis Leads Team Past Castaic

With starting setter Sydney Rosenberg sidelined by flu-like symptoms, Riley McGinnis stepped up to organize the offense. The sophomore McGinnis managed the team's attack with precision, providing the balance required by the No. 1 seed. She successfully fed the ball to seniors Eden Tolbert, Chavvah Powell, Annika McLain, and Lua Guimaraes throughout the contest. Her performance stabilized the team after losing the opening set 25-27.

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McGinnis expressed pride in stepping up when her team needed her most. She stated she was glad to show what she was capable of on such a significant night. She also highlighted Sydney Rosenberg's entire season, wishing the starting setter nothing but the best. This shift in leadership allowed El Camino Real to dominate the subsequent sets with scores of 25-13, 25-19, and 25-23.

Key Players Shine During Regional Final

Several El Camino Real players made critical contributions during the regional final against Castaic. Chavvah Powell celebrated after scoring crucial points, while Issa Chavez dove to dig difficult balls. Jizelle Aransazo handled passing duties effectively to keep the offense moving. The defense held strong at the net with Lua Guimaraes and Ella Liebrecht teaming up to block attacks from Castaic's Vlada Belyayeva.

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Kiarra Hamilton-Fisher reacted with intensity as her team seized the lead during the match. She also battled at the net against Castaic's Claudia Janeczek to secure defensive stops. Annaka McLain smiled as she celebrated the team's overall victory after the final whistle. These collective efforts from multiple starters allowed the Knights to overcome a tough Castaic squad in a high-stakes environment.

Next Steps For State Championship Match

El Camino Real will attempt to capture its first girls volleyball state championship when they face the No. 3 seed Santa Cruz. The state final is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Santiago Canyon College. The team finished the regional play with a record of 18 wins and 15 losses heading into the state tournament. This victory represents a significant achievement for the program and the city of Woodland Hills.

The Knights enter the state championship match with momentum after defeating Castaic in four sets. They will need to maintain the high level of play demonstrated by Riley McGinnis and her teammates. The team is now focused on securing the title against Santa Cruz in the upcoming final match. All eyes will be on El Camino Real as they seek to complete their championship run.