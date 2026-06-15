El Camino Health Proposes $1 Billion All-Electric Hospital to Replace Aging Los Gatos Facility

El Camino Health has unveiled plans for a new $1 billion, 344,000-square-foot hospital in Los Gatos that would double the size of the existing 1962 facility. The all-electric campus scheduled for 2032 would include 122 private rooms, an expanded emergency department, a Level III NICU, and advanced cardiac services while operating alongside the current hospital during construction. The project addresses seismic deficiencies and aims to deliver state-of-the-art care in a sustainable environment, reflecting over $300 million in prior investments by the healthcare system.

A proposed $1 billion state-of-the-art hospital could be built in Los Gatos next to the existing El Camino Health medical center, aiming to double the facility's capacity and meet future healthcare demands.

The new 344,000-square-foot campus, slated for completion around 2032, would replace the current 143-bed hospital which no longer complies with state seismic standards and cannot accommodate modern medical technology. The project, submitted to the city in recent plans, would feature 122 private rooms, two operating rooms, an expanded emergency department with 25 bays, a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, and enhanced heart and vascular programs.

The existing hospital, opened in 1962 and acquired by El Camino Health in 2009, would remain operational during construction. The new hospital is designed as the first all-electric facility in Los Gatos, aligning with sustainability goals to reduce carbon emissions. El Camino Health has already invested over $300 million in renovations and community grants since 2009. Leaders emphasize the design's focus on healing environments and advanced care, describing it as a commitment to combining community-focused medicine with clinical innovation.

The proposal reflects the region's culture of innovation and aims to bring care closer to residents





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hospital Expansion Los Gatos El Camino Health All-Electric Hospital Seismic Upgrade Neonatal Intensive Care Healthcare Infrastructure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Men's Health Month Emphasizes Preventive Care and Heart HealthIn recognition of National Men's Health Month, UPMC primary care provider Benjamin Greb highlights the importance of preventive care, including regular wellness visits and screenings for colon cancer and heart disease. Greb advises on diet, exercise, and reducing sugar intake to prevent diabetes. The news also covers a break-in at a card shop, layoffs at UPMC, a deadly multi-vehicle crash in York County, and a 3-alarm fire in Columbia Borough.

Read more »

Simone Biles Takes Vacation After Health Scare, Supported by Husband Jonathan OwensSimone Biles and Jonathan Owens enjoy a beach getaway following her health scare, with Owens praising her Olympic performance.

Read more »

Every Year After Season 1 Ending Sets Up Potential Next Season with Health Emergency CliffhangerPrime Video's adaptation of Carley Fortune's novel Every Summer After concludes its first season with a dramatic cliffhanger involving Charlie's health emergency, prompting discussions about future seasons, character backstories, and possible shifts in focus to secondary relationships. The series follows Percy's return to her childhood vacation spot and her complicated reunion with first love Sam and his brother Charlie.

Read more »

Structural Neglect in Women's Health Care: Insights from NASEM WorkshopA new paper summarizing recommendations from a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine workshop highlights systemic gaps in women's mental health care. It contrasts legal protections for animal welfare, such as mandatory eight-week separation periods for puppies, with the lack of federal paid maternity leave in the U.S., framing this as indicative of broader structural neglect. The paper outlines five key themes: increase funding for women's health research, improve clinician training, expand mental health service access, enact evidence-based policies, and focus on holistic health outcomes beyond disease absence. Historical exclusion of women from clinical trials and ongoing underfunding-only 5% of global R&D funds target women's health-are cited as root causes. Hormonal transitions at puberty, pregnancy, and menopause are identified as critical periods of heightened mental health risk, underscoring the need for a health care system designed for women's biology.

Read more »