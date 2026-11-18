Korean-American artist EJAE discusses her Oscar win, new Christmas single and GapStudio campaign, detailing her journey from K-pop trainee to global songwriter and solo performer.

The Korean-American singer-songwriter EJAE is navigating the complexities of maintaining high-profile success after achieving unprecedented global recognition. At age thirty-four, the artist is processing the intense pressure that accompanies major industry awards while simultaneously pursuing her original dreams as a performing artist.

From Trainee To Award Winner

EJAE began her professional music journey at age eleven when she joined the SM Entertainment training program in South Korea. The agency released her from her contract in two thousand fifteen, ending her initial path toward becoming a K-pop idol. She subsequently rebuilt her career in the United States, finding significant success as a songwriter and producer behind the scenes.

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Her status shifted dramatically with the record-breaking success of the animated film released by Netflix. EJAE provided the vocals for the character Rumi in the movie, which brought her work to a massive international audience. This platform allowed her to revisit a performing career she had shelved years ago due to a lack of self-belief. She recently won an Oscar, a Grammy, and a Golden Globe for co-writing and performing the chart-topping anthem Golden alongside other artists.

The singer acknowledges that the transition from a behind-the-scenes creator to a public figure brings unique challenges. She stated that while receiving such high honors is exciting, it also generates significant stress. She feels a heightened responsibility to live up to the expectations set by these prestigious accolades. This period marks a critical phase where she is actively working to establish her identity as a solo performer.

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Holiday Single And Personal Life

On November thirteen, EJAE released her first holiday single, marking her entry into seasonal music releases. The track is a deliberate homage to the classic New York Jazz sound she admired while growing up. She aimed to capture the specific atmosphere of Christmas in New York City, a city where she spent part of her childhood splitting time between New York and New Jersey before moving to South Korea.

For this recording, she chose to utilize her lower vocal register rather than relying on the high notes typical of her previous hits. She described the project as a love letter to New York, inviting listeners to experience the city through her musical interpretation. The recording process became a family affair when her husband stepped in to work as her recording engineer.

The couple celebrated their marriage on October seventeen after nine years together. EJAE noted that their daily routines have not changed drastically since the wedding, but the dynamic has shifted to include both of their families. She described this union as a new mindset where they are experiencing life together as a combined family unit.

GapStudio Campaign And Future Plans

EJAE is expanding her brand into the fashion industry as the face of the GapStudio Winter two thousand twenty-six campaign. She is modeling a twelve-piece capsule collection designed by fashion designer Hannah Posen. The collection launches on November twenty and reimagines Gap staples with an after-dark aesthetic.

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The lineup includes figure-hugging knit dresses, structured denim, and tailored pieces in black, royal blue, and red. Prices for the items range from fifty-four dollars to two hundred sixty-eight dollars. EJAE called this partnership a huge milestone, noting that she wore Gap sweaters and hoodies as a comfort item while living in New Jersey during her youth.

She expressed admiration for Hannah Posen, citing his charm and talent as key reasons for her interest in the collaboration. Posen previously served as a judge on a reality show that was EJAE favorite program during her childhood. She praised the collection for blending classic timeless design with a modern twist, fitting her personal style which draws inspiration from New York City.

Looking ahead, EJAE is focused on releasing a full album as her next major professional goal. She is currently in the process of defining her distinct sound as a solo artist. The singer continues to experiment with different musical directions to finalize her artistic identity after years of successful songwriting for others.