Eiza Gonzalez Shares Long‑Standing Body Image Struggle, Sklenar Discusses On‑Set Dysmorphia

Eiza Gonzalez uses her profile to break silence on eating disorders, while Sklenar candidly discusses body dysmorphia experienced during a film shoot. Both spotlight the pressures of public image.

Eiza Gonzalez has openly discussed her long‑standing battle with body image and the impact of public scrutiny on her self‑esteem during a post for Eating Disorder Awareness Week.

In a candid Instagram message dated February 26, the 36‑year‑old actress reflected on a childhood filled with ridicule over her body, describing early experiences of being teased for being short and chubby, then later for growing taller and lankier. She explained how these negative reactions sparked an obsessive drive to train intensely, hoping to prove her worth to others.

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Gonzalez continues to acknowledge that the struggle continues into adulthood, and she emphasizes the importance of therapy and mindful self‑talk in managing her relentless self‑criticism. She added that although the external perception has changed, her inner voice still resents herself for not feeling "good enough.

Film Industry Body Image Pressure

" The actress's statement is part of a broader conversation about the pressures youth face in an era dominated by social media influencers and fitness culture. In related entertainment news, film producer Sklenar (36) commented on a recent acting project that exposed him to uncomfortable moments of self‑dysphoria.

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Sklenar, who has a personal history of struggling with body dysmorphia since childhood, spoke about the abrupt and unsettling experience of appearing nude in a scene that showcased his entire physique while a camera moved around him. He revealed how uncomfortable it was and how it mirrored the intense body vigilance she shares. Sklenar noted that his co‑star, Eiza González, had worked extensively to sculpt her own body for the film, expressing deep admiration for her dedication.

The conversation, aimed at raising awareness for body image issues, underscores how the film industry's emphasis on physical perfection can intensify existing insecurities. The overarching theme of both narratives is a call for greater openness and support for mental health struggles associated with body image.

Call for Mental Health Support

By sharing her personal journey, both Eiza and Sklenar challenge the stigma surrounding eating disorders and dysmorphia, encouraging others to seek help and adopt healthier self‑image practices in an age where media often promotes unrealistic body standards.