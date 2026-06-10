Eiza González's Mother Secretly Submitted Her for Star Wars Audition Before Hollywood Fame

Before her roles in major sci-fi productions, Eiza González nearly secured a part in Star Wars: The Force Awakens thanks to her mother's initiative. With no U.S. representation and little English audition experience, González stumbled into a multi-round audition process without realizing it was for the iconic franchise, only recognizing director J.J. Abrams and the project's true scale later.

Eiza González , known for her roles in 3 Body Problem and Alita: Battle Angel , almost joined the Star Wars universe years before her Hollywood breakthrough.

During a 2021 appearance on Collider Ladies Night, González revealed that her mother took the initiative by creating an IMDbPro profile and submitting her for projects, which led to an unexpected audition. At the time, González was largely unknown outside Mexico and lacked representation in the United States.

She explained that she had no idea how to audition in English and initially thought the project was a mystery, only realizing it was Star Wars: The Force Awakens after recognizing director J.J. Abrams during a callback. González hadn't encountered a non-disclosure agreement before and was unaware of how tightly guarded Lucasfilm's sequel trilogy was.

She later detailed the experience on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's On Me podcast, describing how she went through multiple rounds without knowing the scale of the film, ultimately turning it into a memorable, self-deprecating anecdote about nearly landing a role in one of the biggest franchises





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Eiza González Star Wars The Force Awakens Audition J.J. Abrams Imdbpro Mother Hollywood 3 Body Problem Alita: Battle Angel

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