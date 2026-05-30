Eisner Awards 2026 Voting Underway with Expanded Eligibility and Active Creator Campaigns

Voting for the 2026 Will Eisner Awards is open until June 5, with eligibility extended to retailers and a wide range of comics professionals. Creators and publishers are campaigning for votes, sharing personal nominations and thanking supporters as the industry rallies for the prestigious honors.

The Eisner Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the comic book industry, have opened voting for the 2026 ceremony, with the ballot remaining active until June 5.

The eligible voter pool has been expanded to include a broad spectrum of industry professionals, such as writers, artists, colorists, letterers, designers, editors, publishers, sales staff, distributors, reporters, and crucially, comic book store owners and clerks. This inclusive approach is noted to potentially shift the voting perspective toward that of the retail community. Those who participated in the 2025 vote or registered by May 14, 2026, are authorized to submit their ballots.

As the voting period progresses, several creators and publishers are actively engaging in direct outreach, often described as "For Your Consideration" campaigns, to sway voters. Publications from houses like Image, IDW, Fantagraphics, Dark Horse, Oni, and Rebellion are highlighting their nominated works across categories ranging from Best Writer to Best Anthology. The discourse is filled with personal appeals from nominated individuals expressing gratitude and excitement.

One creator celebrated the nomination of their series "Jeff The Land Shark: Friends & Rivals" for Best Humor Book, noting the series' previous Eisner recognition. Another nominee for Best Cover Artist and Best Continuing Series for "STORM" reflected on the honor of being listed alongside industry-shaping talents.

Retailers themselves are also receiving personal thanks from creators, such as the team behind "Absolute Batman," who acknowledge the hard work of store staff and highlight the contributions of artists like Nick Dragotta and colorist Frank Martin, emphasizing the book's success beyond initial midlist expectations. The overarching sentiment among nominees is a call for eligible voters to support the comics that have brought them joy and intellectual engagement over the past year, framing the awards as a collective celebration of the industry's hard work and creative output.

The final message repeatedly urges participation, with sign-offs like "Viva La Comics!!

" reinforcing a sense of community and shared passion for the medium





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Eisner Awards 2026 Comic Book Awards Voting Comics Industry Retailers Nominations Creators Campaign

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