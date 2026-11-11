Eisenkot Warns Netanyahu to Act With Caution During Israel's Transition

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot has cautioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from security moves without immediate threat as Israel enters a caretaker period, emphasizing democratic stability.

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has issued a stern warning to caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging the head of state to abstain from initiating military or security operations unless an immediate threat necessitates action. The message comes as Israel navigates a politically sensitive transition after the October 27 parliamentary elections.

Transition Dynamics and Electoral Outcomes

On Sunday, President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with building a new coalition after parliamentary factions representing 67 lawmakers recommended him, versus 46 backing Netanyahu. The 120‑member Knesset was split with Netanyahu's bloc holding 53 seats, the opposition 48, and Arab parties 19. No side achieved an outright majority, creating a stalemate that necessitates coalition building.

Also read Eisenkot unveils agenda to reverse Netanyahu's policies as Israel's new parliament is sworn in

Former Prime Minister Netanyahu now leads a caretaker government that no longer enjoys the confidence of the Knesset, according to Eisenkot's letter. He characterises this interim period as particularly fragile, where governmental decisions can have lasting effects on democratic institutions and public trust.

Eisenkot's Call for National Prudence

In a written communication to Netanyahu, Eisenkot insisted that 'deployment of security forces without a direct and immediate threat that cannot be delayed could have devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and public trust in government institutions.' He stressed Netanyahu's responsibility to act with restraint and national responsibility, warning against 'dangerous moves' that could wait until a newly formed government is sworn in.

Advertisement

Eisenkot's letter conveys the view that any action taken by the caretaker administration in the name of security should be proportionate and justified by an immediate, unmitigated risk. The letter was published by Israeli media, which confirmed the content but reported no direct quotations from the Prime Minister.

Coalition Negotiations and Stakeholder Positions

Eisenkot's efforts to assemble a governing majority are complicated by disagreements over participation of Arab parties and military service exemptions sought by ultra‑Orthodox factions. On Monday, he and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman agreed to pursue negotiations with ultra‑Orthodox parties, while Lieberman explicitly denied forming a government dependent on Arab parties. Meanwhile, Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, has stated a new government could be formed within three weeks if cooperation with the United Arab List and the Arab Joint List is achieved.

The dynamics of these negotiations illustrate the complex balance of power and the need for compromise among Israel's diverse political factions. Each group has articulated distinct priorities that influence the potential composition of the next cabinet.

Implications for Israeli Democracy and Security Policy

Eisenkot's admonition underscores a broader concern within Israeli politics: safeguarding democratic norms during periods of political uncertainty. By calling for restraint in security operations, the Yashar party is signalling that continuity of democratic processes and public confidence should not be sacrificed for short‑term security actions.

Advertisement

Should Netanyahu comply, it would signal a shift toward a more cautious approach in a caretaker scenario, potentially easing tensions among coalition partners and preserving public trust. Conversely, any deviation could accelerate political instability and jeopardise Israel's institutional credibility.

The next few weeks will witness intensified negotiations as parties weigh the trade‑offs between securing electoral alliances and maintaining public confidence in democratic governance. The outcome of these talks will set the tone for Israel's security agenda and its broader political landscape.