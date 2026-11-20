Hezbollah holds deep historical grievances against Gadi Eisenkot, architect of the Dahiyeh doctrine. Experts note his militaristic stance offers no moderation for the group despite Israeli electoral shifts.

Political dynamics in Israel are shifting as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struggles to maintain his grip on power, yet his primary rival, Gadi Eisenkot, faces significant hostility from Lebanon's powerful Iran-aligned group, Hezbollah. The animosity between the veteran Israeli commander and the militant organization is not a new phenomenon but rather a deep-seated conflict rooted in military strategy and historical trauma that spans two decades. This enmity centers on Eisenkot's role in developing a controversial framework for warfare that prioritized the systematic targeting of civilian infrastructure during the last major conflict on Lebanese soil.

Dahiyeh Doctrine Origins and Legacy

The feud stems back to the 2006 war effort on Lebanese soil, where Gadi Eisenkot helped establish a new blueprint for warfare known as the Dahiyeh doctrine. This strategy named for the southern Beirut suburbs that serve as a stronghold for Hezbollah and home to more than half a million people, focused on the systematic and large-scale targeting of civilian areas. The doctrine became a defining element of Israel's military approach in the region, creating lasting resentment among Hezbollah leadership and its rank-and-file members who view these actions as disproportionate and unjust.

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Eisenkot rose through the ranks of the military, eventually becoming the IDF chief of staff and a minister under Benjamin Netanyahu before emerging as his former boss top challenger in the election last month. This election left both sides scrambling to muster a majority coalition, highlighting the intense political competition within Israel. However, for Hezbollah, the political maneuvering in Tel Aviv is secondary to the military threat posed by figures like Eisenkot, who remains a symbol of the aggressive tactics employed by the Israeli military apparatus over the last twenty years.

Hezbollah Stance on Israeli Elections

Amal Saad, a lecturer in politics and international relations at Cardiff University in Wales and a leading expert on Hezbollah, stated that the group remains unconcerned with the Israeli election result. Saad noted that Hezbollah does not view Eisenkot as a more moderate alternative to Benjamin Netanyahu, dismissing any hopes for a political pivot toward peace or de-escalation through the ballot box. The group distinguishes between continuity in Israeli strategy and the political significance of Netanyahu's electoral setback, viewing both as part of a larger regional struggle.

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According to Saad, Hezbollah regards both Netanyahu's difficulties and the Republicans' defeat in the American midterms as blows to leaders whose regional wars have imposed enormous costs. The group sees these developments as political victories for the Axis of Resistance, a coalition of Iranian-aligned groups across the Middle East. This perspective underscores the ideological rigidity of Hezbollah, which prioritizes long-term strategic alignment with Iran over short-term political changes in Israel that do not fundamentally alter their security threat assessments.

Eisenkot's Unyielding Military Posture

Despite the political nature of the election, Eisenkot has not softened his rhetoric or his military views regarding Hezbollah. In 2008, as the head of the IDF's Northern Command, he stated that harming the population was the only means of restraining Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime Hezbollah leader. This sentiment has not been abandoned; Eisenkot has embraced this language on the campaign trail, criticizing Netanyahu at times for not going far enough in the current conflict. His stance demonstrates that the difference between the two men lies less in their willingness to destroy Lebanon but in their judgment of how far Washington will let them go.

Eisenkot opposed a preemptive war on Hezbollah in October 2023, but experts clarify that this was a matter of timing, not principle. Amal Saad emphasized that Eisenkot's signature 2006 framework has not merely been revived but expanded in scope and intensity. The purpose of this expanded doctrine has been transformed from deterrence by punishment and cost imposition to facilitating occupation and making annexation and settler colonization possible. This evolution of military strategy highlights the continuity of aggressive policies across different Israeli administrations and leaders.

Escalation of Force and Regional Impact

The core tenets of the Dahiyeh doctrine have been employed not only in Gaza and Lebanon but to some degree in Iran, Syria, and Yemen as well. Eran Etzion, who served as deputy head of the Israeli National Security Council during the 2006 war, argued that the Israeli approach today is hardly recognizable from the Dahiyeh doctrine era. Etzion, now an associate fellow at the Middle East Institute, noted that things considered beyond the pale in 2006 are now mainstream, with collateral damage and rules of engagement significantly eroded over the last three years.

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While Etzion acknowledged that the IDF is not an African militia or the Russian Army, he stressed that efforts to protect civilians have degraded considerably. The Beirut raid in September 2024, which killed Hassan Nasrallah in Dahiyeh, was part of a crushing Israeli air war that surpassed even the immense damage and destruction Eisenkot had promised in their past confrontation. This escalation has contributed to a three-year crisis consuming the Middle East, leaving Israel and Hezbollah in their longest and bloodiest war, with no clear end in sight.