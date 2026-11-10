Eisenkot Tasked to Form Government as Netanyahu Loses Support

President Herzog tasks Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel's next government after Yehodot HaTorah withdraws support from Benjamin Netanyahu, shifting political power.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has officially tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with the responsibility of forming a new government. This development follows the recent parliamentary elections and marks a significant shift in the nation's political landscape. The move comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to secure enough support to continue his tenure.

Eisenkot Receives Mandate From President

On Thursday, President Herzog concluded consultations with various political factions before selecting Eisenkot for the task. This decision effectively ends the current impasse that has plagued the Israeli political system since the vote. Eisenkot, a former military chief of staff, now leads the effort to build a coalition capable of commanding a majority in the Knesset.

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The selection of Eisenkot signals a potential end to Netanyahu's long-standing dominance in Israeli politics. The Prime Minister had hoped to retain power but lost seven seats held by his camp in the recent election. Consequently, his ability to form a stable administration has been severely compromised by the changing dynamics within the parliament.

Haredi Party Withdraws Critical Support

A decisive factor in this political realignment was the announcement by the Ashkenazi Haredi ultra-Orthodox party, Yehudot HaTorah. The party declared it would no longer support Benjamin Netanyahu, reducing his bloc to just 46 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. This withdrawal stripped Netanyahu of the necessary numbers to govern independently.

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Yehudot HaTorah made this choice because Netanyahu failed to deliver on a promise regarding military draft exemptions for the Haredi community. During the presidential consultations, the party decided not to nominate any candidate for prime minister. Their stance directly enabled Eisenkot to become the primary alternative for forming a government.

Arab Parties Back Eisenkot With Conditions

The Joint List, an alliance of Arab-Palestinian parties, has stated they will nominate Gadi Eisenkot to help him reach the required 61-seat majority. However, this support is contingent upon other allies, particularly Avigdor Liberman, maintaining their cooperation. Liberman has historically refused to ally with Arab parties, creating a complex negotiation dynamic.

This potential alliance represents a historic moment for Palestinian citizens of Israel. Their high voter turnout played a crucial role in blocking both major camps from achieving a majority initially. By backing Eisenkot, they aim to influence the direction of the new government while navigating internal political constraints.

Netanyahu Faces Legal And Political Challenges

Benjamin Netanyahu may be nearing the end of his 18-year political career. He currently faces investigations by a commission regarding security failures on October 7. Additionally, he contends with ongoing corruption charges in Israeli courts, which further weaken his political standing.

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The loss of support from key coalition partners like Yehudot HaTorah accelerates his potential departure from office. Unlike previous elections in 2015 and 2022, where he secured easy majorities, the current political environment offers little room for error. His inability to adapt to these shifts has left him isolated in the parliament.

Impact On Palestinian Citizens And Region

The recent election results reflect a massive turnout among Palestinian citizens of Israel, who represent approximately two million people. Their participation, driven by concerns over home demolitions and rising anti-Arab rhetoric, altered the electoral outcome. They sought to respond to policies viewed as increasingly hostile toward their community.

Palestinian leaders do not expect an Eisenkot-led government to end the occupation or allow Gaza reconstruction. Eisenkot served as army chief of staff during the blockade of Gaza, shaping expectations about his policy continuity. Nevertheless, the shift in power underscores the growing political agency of Palestinian voters within Israel.