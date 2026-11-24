Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot aims to conclude coalition talks with Likud and ultra-Orthodox parties by week's end. Failure triggers a minority government backed by Arab legislators before the December 6 mandate expiration.

Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot intends to finalize government formation negotiations with Likud and ultra-Orthodox factions by the end of this week. This urgent timeline precedes the expiration of his twenty-eight-day mandate to form a government, which expires on December 6, 2026.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog appointed Eisenkot to lead the formation efforts after assigning the task in West Jerusalem on November 8, 2026. The current caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the Likud party, which remains a primary target for coalition integration efforts led by the Change Bloc.

Also read Israel Coalition Talks Fail as Netanyahu and Eisenkot Clash Over Premiership Role

Eisenkot Negotiates With Likud And Ultra-Orthodox

Eisenkot is pursuing parallel tracks to secure a stable majority in the one hundred and twenty-member Knesset. His camp aims to resolve discussions with Netanyahu's Likud party and ultra-Orthodox groups simultaneously. The goal is to notify President Herzog of a successful government formation possibly at the beginning of the following week.

The Change Bloc, comprising Eisenkot's Yashar party, Naftali Bennett's Together party, Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu, and the Democrats led by Yair Golan, holds forty-eight seats. These four parties must secure additional support to reach the sixty-one seat threshold required for a confidence vote.

Advertisement

Bennett And Lieberman Define Coalition Strategy

Internal dynamics within the Change Bloc are shaping the negotiation strategy and timeline. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett insists that all options for forming a national unity government with Likud must be exhausted first. This stance emphasizes a preference for broad-based governance over minority arrangements.

Conversely, Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman wants to explore the possibility of bringing ultra-Orthodox parties into the coalition. Eisenkot is accommodating both partners by maintaining open channels with Likud and religious parties. The delay in final announcements is attributed to these complex efforts to satisfy both strategic visions.

Minority Government Relies On Arab Party Support

If negotiations with Likud and ultra-Orthodox parties fail, Eisenkot plans to form a minority government. This administration would consist solely of Change Bloc parties and rely on outside support from Arab parties for the Knesset confidence vote. This approach allows Eisenkot to remove Netanyahu from office without extending his mandate.

Eisenkot has signaled he will consider his commitment to uphold democratic principles as long as Arab parties are not formal coalition partners or members of the government. He intends to make clear that any support for forming the government is a decision made independently by the Arab Knesset members.

Arab Parties Signal Readiness To Support Change

The Joint List and the United Arab List, known as Ra'am, together hold nineteen seats in the Knesset. Support from these lawmakers would give an Eisenkot-led government the backing of sixty-seven members, ensuring a comfortable majority for the confidence vote.

Advertisement

Arab parties in Israel are signaling readiness to support Eisenkot in replacing Benjamin Netanyahu. The Joint List has indicated it would help bring down the current government, while Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas expressed confidence that differences can be bridged. These parties view an Eisenkot-led government as preferable to another Netanyahu premiership or fresh elections.

Mandate Expires December 6 Without Extension

Under Israel's Basic Law, notifying the president that a government has been formed does not bring it into office automatically. The proposed Cabinet, its programme, and the distribution of ministerial portfolios must still be presented to the Knesset. A confidence vote must be held within seven days of parliament being notified.

Eisenkot has decided not to request an extension from Herzog if the initial twenty-eight days prove insufficient. The Change Bloc believes that prolonging negotiations unnecessarily is counterproductive. The current course remains firm, aiming to conclude all tracks by the week's end.

The timetable could shift by a day or two, but the strategic direction remains unchanged. Eisenkot is determined to move ahead with forming a government regardless of the outcome with Likud. This decisive approach aims to resolve the political deadlock and establish a stable administration before the December 6 deadline.