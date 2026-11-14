Eisenkot Receives Government Mandate, Rejects Netanyahu's Unity Bluff Amid Arab Violence Crisis

Gadi Eisenkot challenges Benjamin Netanyahu's election results and unity government offer amid rising violence in Arab communities and political gridlock.

Gadi Eisenkot has firmly rejected Benjamin Netanyahu's recent appeal for a unity government, labeling the incumbent prime minister's offer a calculated bluff intended to sow division rather than build consensus. The former army chief, who chairs the Yashar party, asserted that Netanyahu is well aware of his defeat in the October 27 elections and is engaging in a rearguard battle to obstruct the formation of a new administration. This public confrontation marks the beginning of a tense political phase in Israel, as negotiations between Eisenkot's coalition and Likud representatives are already underway despite the harsh rhetoric. The mandate to form a government was officially granted to Eisenkot by President Isaac Herzog on November 8, setting the stage for a critical showdown in the 120-seat Knesset. Eisenkot's coalition of lawmakers commands 67 seats, significantly outpacing Netanyahu's 46, while seven lawmakers from United Torah Judaism recommended neither candidate. This political stalemate is unfolding against a backdrop of significant social unrest and criminal violence in Arab communities across Israel, adding urgency to the government formation process.

Eisenkot has outlined specific prerequisites for joining an emergency government under his leadership, emphasizing the need to separate from extremist factions. He stated that any coalition must recognize the principles he has previously outlined, which include a clear break from the policies of the current administration. Eisenkot claimed that Netanyahu is fighting to keep Israel at the mercy of criminal groups by maintaining alliances with those who enable such chaos. The Yashar party leader insisted that these conditions are non-negotiable for anyone seeking to form a stable government. He accused Netanyahu of stoking tensions and sowing division as if there were no tomorrow, suggesting that the prime minister's unity offer is merely a tactic to delay inevitable change. Eisenkot's negotiating team from Yashar was scheduled to meet with Likud representatives the day after his statements, indicating that formal discussions are proceeding despite the harsh rhetoric. The former army chief dismissed Netanyahu's claims as spins that do not work on him, signaling a firm stance in the ongoing political negotiations.

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Yair Golan, who leads The Democrats party, has blamed Benjamin Netanyahu for the surge in violence within Arab communities, citing the recent grenade attack in Kafr Manda. Golan stated on X that the attack in the Galilee town reflected the Netanyahu government's policy of neglect towards Arab citizens. He argued that appointing Itamar Ben-Gvir as national security minister handed Arab citizens over to criminal organizations, thereby exacerbating the crisis. The grenade attack targeted a sweets shop in a busy commercial area, resulting in the death of Lina Qassem Zidan, a 51-year-old woman. Three other individuals were injured in the blast, with two suffering moderate injuries, according to Israeli media reports. Initial assessments suggested that the attackers were targeting a specific person, specifically a relative of the shop owner. Zidan's death brings the total number of reported homicide victims in Arab communities this year to 200, including 20 women. Residents have reported a series of shootings and grenade attacks over the past month, with no arrests announced for many of the incidents. This wave of violence has drawn international and domestic attention to the safety of Arab citizens in Israel. Golan's criticism underscores the growing political pressure on the government to address the issue of gang violence and lack of law enforcement in these areas. The blame placed on Netanyahu reflects a broader sentiment among Arab political leaders that the current administration has failed to protect its citizens. The attack in Kafr Manda serves as a stark example of the security failures that have become a central issue in the post-election discourse.

The political deadlock between Gadi Eisenkot and Benjamin Netanyahu is having a tangible impact on Israel's ability to address urgent societal issues. Eisenkot has accused Netanyahu of fueling a racist and hostile campaign to delegitimize Arab citizens, who make up more than one-fifth of Israel's population. This accusation adds another layer of complexity to the negotiations, as it touches on fundamental questions of equality and representation in the state. The inability to form a government quickly has delayed the implementation of critical policies, including those related to security and social services. Eisenkot's insistence on separating from extremists is seen by some as a necessary step to restore order, while others view it as a political maneuver to gain leverage. The situation in Arab communities remains volatile, with residents feeling abandoned by a government that appears more interested in political games than public safety. The death of Lina Qassem Zidan has become a symbol of the failures of the current administration in protecting its citizens. Golan's statement that Netanyahu handed Arab citizens over to criminal organizations highlights the deep mistrust between the Arab political leadership and the current government. The lack of arrests for the recent attacks has further eroded confidence in the police and the justice system. As negotiations continue, the pressure on Eisenkot and his team to deliver results is mounting, given the 67 seats they hold in the Knesset. Netanyahu, with 46 seats, is struggling to build a coalition that can counter Eisenkot's mandate. The seven United Torah Judaism lawmakers who recommended neither candidate add an unpredictable element to the equation, as their support could tip the balance. The political uncertainty is affecting the broader public, with citizens concerned about the delay in addressing key issues. The formation of a new government is not just a political exercise but a necessity for restoring stability and trust in institutions. Eisenkot's challenge is to unite various factions under a common platform that addresses the security concerns of all citizens. Netanyahu's refusal to concede defeat has prolonged the crisis, leading to increased tensions and social fragmentation. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether a consensus can be reached or if the country will face further instability.

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The immediate future of Israel's government depends on the outcome of the ongoing negotiations between Yashar and Likud. Gadi Eisenkot's team is scheduled to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu's representatives to discuss the terms of a potential coalition. The former army chief has made it clear that he will not join a government that includes extremist elements, a stance that may complicate talks with Likud, which relies on far-right parties for its majority. The meeting is expected to focus on the specific conditions Eisenkot has outlined, including the separation from extremists and the recognition of his principles. If these talks fail, the political crisis could deepen, leading to calls for new elections or a prolonged period of caretaker governance. The pressure is on both sides to find a compromise that allows for the formation of a stable administration. The issue of Arab community safety is likely to be a central point of discussion, given the recent violence and the political fallout. Yair Golan's criticism of Netanyahu has added to the urgency, as it highlights the human cost of the political gridlock. The public is watching closely to see whether Eisenkot can deliver on his promise to form a government that addresses the needs of all citizens. The seven United Torah Judaism lawmakers remain a key variable, as their decision could determine the final composition of the Knesset's ruling majority. Their reluctance to support either candidate suggests a desire for a different approach to governance, possibly focusing on religious or fiscal issues. The delay in forming a government has already had economic and social consequences, with businesses and residents awaiting clarity on future policies. The international community is also monitoring the situation, as political instability can have broader implications for regional security. Eisenkot's mandate, backed by President Isaac Herzog, gives him the legitimacy to push for his vision of a new government. However, his ability to execute this vision depends on his capacity to build a broad coalition. The coming days will test the resilience of Israel's democratic institutions and the commitment of its leaders to find a path forward. The outcome of these negotiations will shape the political landscape of Israel for years to come, defining the balance of power between center, right, and minority groups. The success or failure of the current talks will set a precedent for how future elections are handled and how coalition governments are formed. The stakes are high, not just for political figures but for the citizens who rely on a functioning government to ensure their safety and well-being. The world will be watching to see if Gadi Eisenkot can overcome the obstacles posed by Benjamin Netanyahu and the complexities of Israeli politics.