Gadi Eisenkot labels West Bank arson as Jewish terrorism, sparking political fallout with Ben Gvir and highlighting rising violence ahead of Israeli government formation.

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot has publicly condemned a series of arson attacks in the West Bank as Jewish terrorism, intensifying the political struggle to form a new Israeli government. The declaration comes days after Israeli settlers allegedly torched vehicles and properties in four Palestinian villages, marking a significant escalation in the rhetoric surrounding the ongoing coalition negotiations. Eisenkot, a key figure in the bloc seeking to replace caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, used the platform X to denounce the violence as a direct threat to regional stability and democratic values.

Eisenkot's Condemnation Sparks Political Fallout

Eisenkot explicitly labeled the actions of the perpetrators as Jewish terrorism, asserting that such acts undermine the moral foundation of the state and endanger the security of the region. His strong stance immediately triggered a hostile response from far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who accused Eisenkot of lacking factual knowledge about the ongoing investigations. Ben Gvir took to social media to claim that Eisenkot was selling out Israel's security interests in exchange for a political seat in the upcoming cabinet, highlighting the deep ideological fractures within the potential governing coalition.

Also read Israel’s Eisenkot condemns arson attacks by Jewish settlers in West Bank

The West Bank Arson Incidents Unfold

Israeli authorities confirmed that soldiers and police were deployed to the villages of Deir as-Sudan, Deir Abu Mashaal, Kafr Malik, and Al-Tuwani following reports of property destruction. Local activist Jihad al-Qaq, representing Kafr Malik in the Ramallah governorate, stated that settlers attacked the outskirts of the village at approximately two in the morning. Al-Qaq reported that attackers set fire to around eight vehicles and spray-painted racist slogans on residential walls, including the phrase 'In blood and fire Judea has fallen, in blood and fire Judea will rise again,' referencing the biblical name for the region.

Accusations of State-Sponsored Violence

Youssef Jabareen, head of the Arab-majority Joint List, characterized the settlers as the armed wing of far-right political parties, specifically naming Ben Gvir's faction. Jabareen argued that this settler terrorism is a direct consequence of the deepening occupation and the specific policies enacted by the Netanyahu government. The Israeli army issued a statement strongly condemning the acts, confirming that an official investigation had been opened into the incident. Despite the condemnation, the deployment of military forces to the affected areas underscores the severity of the clashes and the challenges faced by security personnel in the occupied territories.

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Rising Violence and International Sanctions

The violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has surged significantly since the Hamas October 7, 2023 attack triggered the Gaza war. Data from the Palestinian health ministry indicates that at least 1,119 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers in the region since October 2023. Concurrently, official Israeli figures report that at least 51 Israelis, including military personnel, have died in Palestinian attacks or during clashes in the same period. This bloody backdrop occurs alongside growing international pressure, with the United Kingdom and Australia recently announcing sanctions on eight Israeli companies involved in settlement activity in the West Bank.

Coealition Deadlock and Security Concerns

Eisenkot's political bloc remains divided on whether to build a coalition through rapprochement with Arab parties to secure a parliamentary majority, a decision that could influence the government's approach to security and settlement policies. The incident in the villages serves as a flashpoint in these negotiations, with far-right ministers demanding hardline responses and centrist figures warning against the normalization of settler violence. As Israel moves toward forming a new government, the handling of such security crises and the integration of controversial figures like Ben Gvir will likely define the administration's stance on both domestic stability and international relations.