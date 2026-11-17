Gadi Eisenkot rules out a unity government with Likud after reports emerge that Benjamin Netanyahu's office interfered in the October 27 election by supplying false tips to police.

Sources within Gadi Eisenkot's political bloc have confirmed that the discovery of election interference has effectively ended all hopes for a unity government involving Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party. The Yashar party, led by Eisenkot, is currently in the process of assembling Israel's next government alongside parties led by Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, and Avigdor Lieberman. This political entity has shattered the trust required for such a broad coalition due to recent disclosures regarding political maneuvering.

Eisenkot explicitly stated on Monday that the actions by the Prime Minister's office amounted to a coup attempt against democratic norms. In response to these revelations, his bloc is demanding the immediate removal of David Zini, the chief of the Shin Bet security service, and Roman Gofman, the head of the Mossad intelligence agency. The demand stems from reports that David Zini sought permission to wiretap five Arab lawmakers on election day citing suspected foreign interference.

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Channel 12 reported that the Prime Minister's office supplied specific information that prompted police to arrest United Arab List activists on election day, October 27. These arrests disrupted the voting process for a major political faction. According to an investigation, police proceeded with the arrests despite a direct warning from an intelligence officer to verify the source's reliability first.

The information provider was later identified as a former aide working within the prime minister's office. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara ultimately rejected the wiretap request, highlighting the internal conflict within the security apparatus. Eisenkot has made it clear that any partnership with Likud is off the table following these damaging revelations about how the electoral process was compromised.

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Another significant source of tension involves Roman Gofman's trip to the United States for talks on Iran. Gadi Eisenkot was not informed of this diplomatic visit, despite meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu just hours before the departure. This lack of transparency undermines the collaborative efforts required for national security coordination between the potential coalition partners.

The situation was further complicated by earlier tensions during the Knesset swearing-in ceremony last week. Benjamin Netanyahu had launched attacks against Arab parties during that event, damaging prospects for a unity deal before the election interference revelations emerged. The combination of these diplomatic snubs and security breaches has finalized the collapse of potential coalition talks.