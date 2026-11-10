Eisenkot and Lieberman Pursue Ultra-Orthodox Coalition Before Arab Alliance

Gadi Eisenkot and Avigdor Lieberman prioritize negotiations with Haredi factions to build a majority government, deferring reliance on Arab-backed minority administration despite deep conscription disputes.

Gadi Eisenkot and Avigdor Lieberman have agreed to prioritize direct negotiations with ultra-Orthodox political factions in an effort to construct the next Israeli government, effectively sidelining an immediate alliance with Arab-backed parties. This strategic pivot comes as Yesh Atid leader Gadi Eisenkot and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman seek to navigate longstanding and intense disputes regarding military conscription exemptions that have previously derailed coalition formations. Israeli media reports confirm that the two centrist and right-wing leaders intend to exhaust all possibilities for agreement with Haredi groups before considering the alternative of forming a minority administration.

Negotiating With Haredi Factions First

During talks held on Monday, Eisenkot and Lieberman established a clear protocol to pursue discussions with ultra-Orthodox parties before turning to the option of forming an alternative government. This decision reflects a calculated attempt to secure a stable majority without relying on the confidence of Arab factions, which has been a controversial component of previous opposition strategies. The strategic step defers the option of establishing a minority administration reliant on outside confidence from Arab parties until talks with Haredi leaders conclude, signaling a preference for a broader ideological coalition over a narrower secular-Arab partnership.

Also read President Herzog Appoints Gadi Eisenkot to Form Israeli Government After Deadlocked Election

The mathematical foundation for this coalition attempt is precise and tight. Together, United Torah Judaism and Shas command 13 seats in the 120-member Knesset, representing the combined strength of the two major ultra-Orthodox blocs. Joining Eisenkot's Jewish opposition bloc, which holds 48 seats, would give an incoming coalition exactly the 61 seats required to unseat outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This calculation provides the minimal threshold necessary to form a government, but it leaves no room for defections or additional parties within the core framework.

Stalemate Over Conscription and Draft Laws

The primary obstacle in these negotiations remains the contentious issue of military service, which has defined the relationship between secular parties and Haredi groups for decades. Haredi factions insist on preserving exemptions for seminary students, a demand that clashes directly with the consistent position of the Change Bloc, which has demanded universal conscription for all citizens. This ideological divide has prevented previous attempts at coalition building, as neither side has been willing to make sufficient concessions to bridge the gap between traditional religious exemptions and secular equality laws.

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Despite his historical reputation as a fierce opponent of draft exemptions, Avigdor Lieberman has signaled a willingness to compromise in this round of talks to help oust Benjamin Netanyahu. Lieberman suggested that his 2018 conscription bill could serve as a framework for negotiation, although he maintained that he would uphold specific service red lines that cannot be crossed. This potential flexibility from Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu party represents a significant shift in tone, offering a possible pathway to agreement if United Torah Judaism and Shas are prepared to accept a modified legislative structure rather than a total preservation of the status quo.

Coalition Conditions and Legal Safeguards

Ultra-Orthodox parties have laid down four specific conditions for entering any coalition government, which directly address their concerns regarding enforcement and legal stability. These conditions include issuing a temporary order freezing the conscription of seminary students, halting arrests of draft evaders without imposing financial penalties, and securing legal approvals from both the attorney general and Knesset legal advisers. These demands reflect a desire to ensure that any new government cannot immediately reinstate strict enforcement measures against religious students, providing a buffer period for legislative changes.

These legal safeguards are critical for the Haredi parties, as they seek to avoid the immediate judicial and social repercussions that have characterized recent years of political instability. By requiring approvals from the attorney general and Knesset legal advisers, the ultra-Orthodox factions aim to ensure that any changes to conscription policy are carefully vetted and legally robust, reducing the risk of immediate challenges or reversals. This approach highlights the intricate balance between political power and legal procedure in Israeli governance, where legislative majorities must often navigate complex constitutional frameworks.

Presidential Mandate and Minority Alternatives

The context for these intensified negotiations was set when President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with building a government on Sunday evening. This mandate came after Herzog received 67 recommendations for the role of formateur, compared with only 46 for Benjamin Netanyahu, indicating a broad parliamentary support for Eisenkot's efforts. Herzog's decision to pass over Netanyahu underscores the current political momentum behind the centrist-led opposition, providing Eisenkot with a renewed opportunity to assemble a coalition that reflects the majority will of the Knesset.

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Should these direct talks with ultra-Orthodox factions collapse, Eisenkot retains the theoretical option to assemble a minority administration relying on confidence votes from Arab parties. The 19 Arab seats in the Knesset would lift the anti-Netanyahu bloc to 67 seats, providing enough support to form a government, albeit one that would likely face significant political turbulence and legislative challenges. This alternative path remains on the table as a fallback mechanism, but both Eisenkot and Lieberman have demonstrated a clear preference for avoiding a reliance on Arab parties, citing ideological and political reasons for seeking a broader, more diverse coalition base that includes Haredi representation.