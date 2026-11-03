Eisenkot and Golan Slam Netanyahu Over Trump Aid Cut

Israeli opposition leaders Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Golan condemn Benjamin Netanyahu after Trump announces end of US financial aid, citing security risks.

Israeli opposition leaders have launched a sharp critique of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following US President Donald Trump's declaration to terminate American financial assistance to Israel. Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Golan, head of the Democrats party, argue that the Prime Minister's handling of diplomatic relations has directly jeopardized the nation's financial stability and defense capabilities. The controversy emerged as Trump announced the phaseout of aid by the end of the year, a move that opposition figures claim exposes severe strategic failures in the current government.

Gadi Eisenkot stated explicitly that the method by which Israel's defense establishment learned of the shift in strategic relationship demonstrates the extreme danger posed by Netanyahu's leadership. Eisenkot noted that both the military leadership and the general Israeli public received the news simultaneously through media reports, indicating a complete breakdown in official communication channels. He declared that Netanyahu can no longer be trusted to manage critical national affairs and must be replaced immediately to prevent further deterioration of Israel's international standing.

Also read Israel Opposition Unites to Task Eisenkot with Forming Government

Trump Announces End to $3.8 Billion Annual Aid Package

Donald Trump stated that the United States would cease providing financial assistance under an agreement he claimed to have reached with Benjamin Netanyahu several months prior. The annual aid package, valued at 3.8 billion dollars, had been anticipated to serve as a crucial source of funding for Israel's defense budgets in 2027 and 2028. Trump's remarks coincided with voting in the US congressional midterm elections, which covered all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats, adding a layer of political complexity to the announcement. The abrupt nature of the announcement has raised immediate questions regarding how Israel will maintain its military expenditure levels in the near future.

Opposition Warns of Security and Economic Crisis Risks

Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, accused Netanyahu of committing an enormous failure by allowing the cutoff of US funds to proceed. In a post on X, Golan warned that ending this financial support would seriously damage Israel's security and quality of life by placing the entire burden of financing military needs on the Israeli public. He emphasized that a responsible prime minister would have fought to increase US assistance rather than allow it to end, arguing that Netanyahu is deepening both the security and economic crises. Golan added that this failure endangers Israel's future by leaving the country vulnerable during a period of heightened regional tension.

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The criticism highlights significant concerns about Israel's defense readiness, particularly given that defense spending has already reached enormous levels. Israel currently needs to replenish its stockpiles of offensive weapons, and its air defense capabilities have been depleted after a prolonged period of conflict. The loss of 3.8 billion dollars in annual aid threatens to strain the budget further, potentially impacting the ability to maintain essential military operations and technological upgrades. This financial gap comes at a time when the government previously advocated for reducing dependence on US military aid, a stance now viewed by opponents as naive given the sudden policy shift.

Political Landscape Shifts Ahead of Official Election Results

The opposition's criticism comes just one day before Israel's Central Elections Committee is expected to announce the official final election results on Wednesday. The recent elections resulted in a fragmented Knesset, with Netanyahu's bloc holding 53 seats in the 120-member legislature. The opposition secured 48 seats, while Arab parties won 19 seats, leaving the opposition short of the 61 seats required for a majority on its own. This numerical reality makes support from Arab lawmakers potentially decisive in any efforts to form a new government, adding pressure on opposition leaders to present a unified front against the current administration.

Eisenkot has been nominated by the Israeli opposition as the candidate for Prime Minister, with pledges to form a national emergency government. The opposition has rallied behind Eisenkot as former President Isaac Herzog opens consultations on the next government, signaling a coordinated attempt to challenge Netanyahu's leadership. The opposition argues that a change in leadership is necessary to restore trust with international partners and stabilize the domestic economy. The coming days will be critical in determining whether the opposition can bridge the gap in parliamentary seats and whether they can capitalize on the discontent surrounding the US aid decision to reshape the political landscape.