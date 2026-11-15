Eisenkot Accuses Netanyahu of Election Interference Amid Unity Talks

Gadi Eisenkot rejects Benjamin Netanyahu's unity proposal, citing fabricated intelligence and illegal arrests of Arab activists. Political deadlock continues in the Knesset.

Political negotiations in Israel have reached a critical impasse as Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party officially concluded exploratory talks with Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Naftali Bennett's Together party. Eisenkot swiftly dismissed the Prime Minister's public appeal for a unity government, labeling the overture a calculated political bluff designed to stall the formation of a new administration.

Eisenkot Rejects Netanyahu's Unity Overture

Eisenkot stated that the Prime Minister is attempting to preserve his political survival after his right-wing bloc failed to secure a sufficient parliamentary majority. The Yashar leader characterized the negotiations as a deceptive maneuver, asserting that the tricks employed by the Likud leadership no longer influence his strategic decisions. He emphasized that the current political arithmetic leaves the Knesset deadlocked, with Netanyahu's coalition holding 53 seats while Eisenkot's change-seeking bloc controls 48 seats.

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Allegations of Election Day Manipulation

The collapse of trust is fueled by a fresh investigation revealing that Netanyahu's office fed deceptive intelligence to police to engineer the arrest of three United Arab List activists. The probe indicates that Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, coordinated a complaint used to claim Arab factions were stealing votes during the October 27 elections. This intelligence was allegedly weaponized to justify arrests without valid warrants, undermining the integrity of the democratic process.

Shin Bet Wiretap Authorization Denied

Further revelations in the report show that Shin Bet chief David Zini sought authorization to wiretap five Arab lawmakers on election day. This request was blocked by Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, who refused to grant the surveillance approval. Eisenkot condemned these actions as a direct and immediate threat to democracy, declaring that Netanyahu must not remain in power even one minute longer to ensure fair and lawful elections in the future.

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Opposition Parties Refuse to Serve

Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu party affirmed it will refuse to serve under Netanyahu, citing a lack of trust in his leadership. MK Rafi Ben Shitrit stated that the Likud has led its allies down the garden path, arguing that Israel needs a stable government that works for citizens rather than political survival. Democrats leader Yair Golan urged Eisenkot to shun the Likud and meet with Arab factions to stop letting Netanyahu decide who is legitimate.

Challenges for Knesset Speaker Vote

Eisenkot challenged Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to prove their sincerity by supporting Yashar's Matan Kahana in the upcoming Tuesday vote for Knesset speaker. Outside the meeting venue, Darkenu movement activists displayed messages warning against doing business with scorpions, reminding leaders that voters gave 67 seats for change. The political landscape remains tense as parties navigate these allegations and the potential for a formal commission of inquiry.