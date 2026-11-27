Matthew Gray Gubler stars as Albert Einstein's great-grandson in the new mystery-comedy Einstein. Premieres February 12 on CBS and Paramount+. Details inside.

CBS has officially released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming mystery-comedy series Einstein, offering viewers an initial glimpse into the dynamic partnership between Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero. The network dropped the teaser trailer right before Thanksgiving, giving TV audiences something extra to be thankful for. The highly anticipated show will make its television debut on February 12. Audiences can watch new episodes simultaneously on CBS broadcast television and stream them exclusively on Paramount+. This dual-platform release strategy aims to maximize reach for the unique procedural.

Matthew Gray Gubler takes on the titular role of Lewis Einstein, a character described as the brilliant great-grandson of the famous theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. Lewis is a popular professor at Princeton when he actually shows up for class. The narrative centers on Lewis, who must navigate both his professional duties and a personal quest for meaning. The series establishes him not just as a descendant of genius, but as a man actively searching for his own purpose in life.

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This internal conflict drives much of the character development throughout the episodes. Gubler brings his signature charm and intensity to a role that requires both intellectual depth and emotional vulnerability. Lewis spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his reckless antics land him in trouble with the law. He is then pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases. Irreverent and misguided, his genius and famous name weigh heavily on him.

Melissa Fumero joins the cast as a local detective who forms an unlikely partnership with Lewis. Using his gift to help solve homicides may finally offer his life some direction and purpose. The two characters are paired together to tackle homicide cases, combining his scientific expertise with her investigative instincts. This duo dynamic creates a fresh take on the police procedural genre. The show relies on their contrasting approaches to solve complex crimes.

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Viewers can expect a mix of witty banter and serious criminal investigation as the team works to uncover the truth behind each case. The partnership between Lewis and the local detective promises to evolve over the course of the season. As they solve homicides, their own personal stories will continue to unfold. The series aims to deliver a compelling mix of mystery and heart that keeps audiences engaged from the first episode. This combination is intended to set Einstein apart from traditional police procedurals.

Tony Shalhoub plays a pivotal supporting role in the series as Jack Einstein, the complicated father of Lewis Einstein. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor also stars as Captain Frost, a veteran police officer who has logged ten thousand hours in the field. She is counting the days until she retires with her partner. The relationship between father and son is a central emotional anchor in the story. Shalhoub emphasizes how the show balances heartfelt family drama with high-stakes mystery elements.

His character adds a layer of personal history that intersects with the scientific legacy of the Einstein name. The panel at New York Comic Con provided exclusive insights into these family tensions. Attendees were treated to a special in-room-only scene that highlighted the strained but significant bond between Lewis and Jack. This exclusive clip offered a deeper look at the personal stakes involved in Lewis's journey.

The interaction showcased the acting chemistry between Gubler and Shalhoub. It set the tone for the emotional weight carried by the characters outside of the crime-solving plotlines. During the New York Comic Con panel held on Sunday, October 11, 2026, in New York, the cast discussed the unique tone of the series. Matthew Gray Gubler, Melissa Fumero, and Tony Shalhoub were all present to engage with fans and media.

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They described the show as a distinct blend of comedy, mystery, and family drama. The creators aim to deliver entertainment that is both intellectually stimulating and emotionally resonant. The panel also included a screening of the first episode for the invited audience. This early viewing allowed guests to experience the show's pacing and visual style before its official broadcast.

Einstein represents a strategic addition to CBS's programming lineup for the February premiere window. The show is designed to attract viewers who enjoy smart, character-driven narratives. By leveraging the fame of Matthew Gray Gubler and the star power of Tony Shalhoub, the network expects strong initial viewership. The integration of scientific themes offers educational value alongside the entertainment factor.

This approach may appeal to a broad demographic looking for quality television content. The official release on February 12 marks the start of the viewing journey for Lewis Einstein and his team. Fans can look forward to weekly investigations that challenge both the detective and the scientist. The partnership between Lewis and the local detective promises to evolve over the course of the season.

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Ray Flook. The event served as a major promotional opportunity for CBS Studios. Photos from the event captured the cast interacting with attendees and discussing their roles. Todd Williamson of JanuaryImages for CBS documented the day's proceedings for official network archives. The series promises to be a standout entry in the network's upcoming schedule.