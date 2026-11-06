Eilidh Dorgan Fired From Luxury Fashion Job Reveals Daily Vomiting and Paranoia Caused by Toxic Director

Former Vogue intern Eilidh Dorgan describes the severe mental and physical toll of a hostile fashion workplace, detailing harassment, gaslighting, and eventual termination by a manipulative creative director.

Former fashion professional Eilidh Dorgan has revealed the severe psychological damage inflicted by toxic workplace environments within the luxury fashion sector, citing her experience of being fired as a pivotal moment that ultimately liberated her from a deteriorating career path.

Dorgan asserts that losing her job at a major brand was the best outcome of her situation, as it forced her out of the industry and allowed her to meet her now-husband and have children before her career defined her entirely. The experience transformed her perspective on professional fulfillment and personal well-being.

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Dorgan's journey into the industry began in suburban England, where she spent her youth watching Sex And The City and fantasizing about a life in Manhattan centered around fashion design and a carefree lifestyle. She pursued this dream by moving to New York for university and securing internships at high-profile brands including Vogue, Fendi, and Lanvin.

The early experience was characterized by a chaotic, high-pressure atmosphere where colleagues screamed with the urgency of an emergency room for shoes, clothes, or handbags. Despite the intensity, Dorgan remained enamored with the behind-the-scenes access and the thrill of catwalk collections while working in material development.

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She initially believed her youth and lack of children insulated her from the industry's notorious reputation for poor workplace conditions, which included low pay and workdays extending until 2 am during fashion week. However, the allure of the job quickly masked the revolving cast of malevolent personalities and department heads accused of sexual harassment.

After years of enduring finger-pointing and belittling management styles, Dorgan secured a head-of-department position at a brand she had long admired, hiring her with the promise of stable and kind colleagues. The environment initially appeared calm, masking a deeper toxicity that revealed itself through subtle, manipulative interactions.

The toxicity centered on a creative director who employed gaslighting techniques, such as apologizing profusely for his rude behavior while dismissing her concerns. He would make terse comments about her clothing under the guise of jokes, label employees as lazy and stupid, and ignore staff members when displeased.

Following a two-week holiday that Dorgan later realized was improperly approved, the director's hostility escalated significantly. He stopped following her on Instagram, initiated hostile staring competitions, and frequently changed his mind to force her to redo work, providing incorrect information before dismissing her with withering glances.

Becoming paranoid, Dorgan realized everyone served to humor the director's whims, and no one was willing to echo her concerns. It was like being in a cult and she constantly questioned herself, her self-esteem plummeting. Eventually, she became despondent, drinking wine during lunch to numb her emotions and quiet the voice screaming at her to leave.

She felt stuck in freeze mode. Growing up, Dorgan daydreamed about the future she wanted, living in New York and working in fashion. Yet, while working in her dream job, she threw up every morning on the same corner after buying coffee and her eyes became dry when she set foot in the office.

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Dorgan knew if she left this job under a cloud it would be impossible to stay in the industry. After years of tunnel vision, she didn't know what else she could do for work. The idea of giving up felt impossible. So she stayed, but she became painfully anxious, her body betraying her true feelings.

After four months of this, she finally realized she was fighting a losing battle. Yet she couldn't face looking for a new job. She booked a one-way ticket to Thailand for a month's time, knowing she'd either be fired or quit. In the end, she was fired on the day of her flight.

Her life was turned upside down in the aftermath. She returned jobless to London after six months traveling and spent years flailing as she tried to find a new career. Yet, ultimately, being fired was the best thing that could have happened. She met her now-husband, and had children, before turning to writing.

Today, nine years on, while she doesn't regret pursuing her fashion dream, she has realized pushing on with a nightmare job because it's something you are supposed to want is pointless self-sabotage. Sometimes you have to let the dream die. While being a freelance writer might not be what she imagined, at least it does not involve throwing up as part of her daily commute.

Dorgan now works as a writer, using her platform to discuss the hidden costs of pursuing glamorous careers in high-pressure environments. Her story serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of recognizing toxic dynamics and the necessity of prioritizing mental health over industry prestige.