Eilidh Dorgan Exposes Toxic Fashion Industry Culture

Fashion professional Eilidh Dorgan reveals how she endured harassment and severe anxiety in New York fashion houses, ultimately finding freedom after being fired.

Eilidh Dorgan, a former fashion industry professional, has shared a harrowing account of the toxic workplace culture she experienced in Manhattan, describing how the glamorous allure of high fashion masked severe psychological abuse and systemic harassment.

Dorgan recounts her journey from a young woman dreaming of a vibrant life in New York to becoming a victim of predatory management practices that ultimately destroyed her mental health and career trajectory within the sector.

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The Allure of Manhattan Fashion Dreams

Dorgan began her career path with the romanticized vision of living in New York, working in design, and embracing a stylish lifestyle reminiscent of popular media portrayals. She moved to Manhattan for university and secured internships at prestigious brands including Vogue, Fendi, and Lanvin.

These early experiences were characterized by a chaotic and high-pressure environment where staff screamed for shoes, clothes, and handbags with the urgency typically reserved for emergency medical situations. Despite the intensity, Dorgan found the fast-paced nature of the industry thrilling and enjoyed the behind-the-scenes access to catwalk collections.

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Hidden Abuse Behind Calm Facades

The core of Dorgan's ordeal emerged when she secured a full-time position heading her own department at a brand she had long admired. During the interview, she explicitly requested to work alongside nice, stable colleagues who would not exhibit volatile behavior, a request the interviewer affirmed would be met.

However, this assurance proved to be a deception. While the office appeared calm and pleasant on the surface, Dorgan soon discovered that her boss was managing a creative director who employed subtle but devastating psychological tactics to control and demean staff members.

Psychological Warfare and Professional Gaslighting

Dorgan details how the director utilized a complex code of abuse that was impossible to ignore once identified. He would insult employees under the guise of jokes, labeling them lazy or stupid, and would ignore people when displeased or send hostile looks.

The director engaged in gaslighting by changing his mind for sport, sending Dorgan to rework entire projects repeatedly, and providing incorrect information before dismissing her with a withering glance when she failed to meet his arbitrary and shifting standards.

This behavior created a cult-like atmosphere where no one was willing to echo concerns, leaving Dorgan feeling isolated and paranoid. The constant scrutiny and lack of validation led to a significant plummet in her self-esteem and a pervasive sense of despondency.

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Severe Health Consequences and Escape

The psychological toll of the workplace manifested in severe physical symptoms. Dorgan describes throwing up every morning on the same street corner after buying coffee and experiencing dry eyes upon entering the office. She began drinking wine during lunch to numb her emotions and silence the internal voice urging her to leave.

Feeling stuck in freeze mode and fearing that leaving under a cloud would end her career, Dorgan remained in the toxic environment for months. Her anxiety became debilitating, and she felt unable to face the prospect of looking for a new job despite her deteriorating health.

termination as a Catalyst for Personal Renewal

The situation reached a breaking point when Dorgan took a two-week holiday that she later realized should not have been approved. Upon her return, the director stopped following her on Instagram, marking the beginning of overt hostility including meetings that turned into hostile staring competitions.

Realizing she was fighting a losing battle, Dorgan booked a one-way ticket to Thailand for a month to force a resolution. On the day of her flight, she was fired, an event she now views as the best thing that could have happened as it freed her to meet her husband, have children, and transition into a career in writing.