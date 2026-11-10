Eiji Aonuma Says Younger Nintendo Developers Will Shape the Next Zelda Mainline Game

Producer Eiji Aonuma says younger Nintendo developers will shape the next mainline Zelda game after Tears of the Kingdom, with no release details announced yet.

Nintendo has not announced the next mainline entry in The Legend of Zelda series, but longtime producer Eiji Aonuma has offered fans their clearest look yet at who will shape it. Tears of the Kingdom was the most recent mainline title, and it followed a period in which the franchise has leaned heavily on spin-offs, ports, and remakes. In a recent interview with AFP, Aonuma said the next mainline game will not be guided by the same creative leads who have overseen the series so far. Instead, the project is expected to draw on a younger group of developers at Nintendo.

The comments were made after Aonuma received the honor of being made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in France. During that conversation, he discussed the role these younger staff members played in the Ocarina of Time remake. The source describes the remake as a project that came together because new developers joined production and helped adapt the game in the best possible way. Aonuma credited them with making the game fun once players have the controls in hand.

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Ocarina of Time Remake Points to a Shift in Staffing

Aonuma directly connected the Ocarina of Time remake to the future of the series, stating that the next mainline game will be created by the fresh-faced developers who helped bring that remake to life. This is the central signal in the interview: Nintendo is looking beyond its established creative leadership when planning the next major chapter. Fans who have followed the franchise since Breath of the Wild will recognize how significant a change in direction could be.

The remake also appears to be part of the reasoning behind the shift. According to the interview, the Ocarina of Time remake was only possible because newer developers entered the production and worked on adapting the original game. Aonuma's view suggests that these developers already understand how to modernize a classic Zelda experience, which makes them natural candidates to push the series into a new phase.

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Aonuma Describes a Collaborative Path Forward

Aonuma said he is very interested to see what the younger staff will imagine for the next mainline title. He did not describe himself as stepping away entirely. Instead, he said he would offer guidance so that the team can think together about what the future of the series should look like. That wording frames the next project as a shared creative process rather than a handoff with no oversight.

The statement is also notable for what it does not say. Aonuma did not confirm a title, a platform for the next mainline game, or a release window. The source notes that this is not a very definitive statement about the game itself. Still, it confirms that Nintendo and Aonuma are looking to a younger generation to guide the franchise toward bold new directions.

What the Next Mainline Zelda Game Could Mean for Fans

For players, the immediate question is whether the next mainline Zelda game will return to the open-world model associated with Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, or whether it will follow the more traditional gameplay structure seen in the Ocarina of Time remake. The source suggests that the remake has been doing a strong job of bringing classic design back into the spotlight, so that comparison is likely to shape fan expectations as the series moves forward.

Regardless of which direction the younger developers choose, the source indicates that fans may have a long wait before receiving a definitive answer about the franchise's future. Tears of the Kingdom, released on May 12, 2023, remains the most recent mainline benchmark. Until Nintendo makes a formal announcement, the clearest facts available are that Aonuma has handed a significant creative role to a younger team and that the next mainline Zelda game is still in the planning stage.