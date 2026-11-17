Nintendo producer Eiji Aonuma suggests the next mainline Legend of Zelda title may adopt the linear structure of Ocarina of Time, marking a shift from recent open-world designs.

Nintendo producer Eiji Aonuma has provided new insight into the future of the Legend of Zelda franchise, suggesting that upcoming mainline entries may return to the traditional, dungeon-focused structure seen in earlier titles rather than continuing the open-world design popularized by Tears of the Kingdom . These comments emerged during a recent Ask the Developer session hosted by Nintendo, where Aonuma discussed the developmental process behind the upcoming Ocarina of Time remake for the upcoming Switch 2 console.

Ocarina of Time Development Insights

The discussion regarding the future direction of the series was sparked by Aonuma's reflections on why Nintendo decided to remake the classic title fifteen years after the original Ocarina of Time release on the Nintendo 3DS platform. According to Aonuma, the primary motivation behind this decision was to ensure that the younger development staff, who had only worked on recent Zelda games, truly grasped the historical significance of the original 1998 release. He expressed concern that the newer team might not fully understand the game's impact on the franchise.

Also read Nintendo Switch 2 Majora's Mask Remake Speculation Grows After Ocarina Launch

To address this, Nintendo tasked the new developers with rebuilding the game as a full remake, a process Aonuma hoped would generate valuable learning opportunities. He explained that by studying the original game structure and development style, the team could gain insights applicable to future projects. Aonuma stated that if this approach succeeded in providing new perspectives, it would be incredibly valuable for the franchise's evolution.

Shift from Open-World Design

While specific details about these Ocarina of Time -inspired insights remain unconfirmed, industry observers believe they likely point toward a return to the linear progression and distinct dungeon crawls that defined the series before the release of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom . The current Wilds era has largely moved away from these traditional mechanics, favoring open exploration and player freedom. A return to a more structured, quest-driven format would represent a significant stylistic pivot for Nintendo.

Advertisement

This potential shift comes at a time when fan sentiment is divided regarding the future of Zelda games. Tears of the Kingdom , released on May 12, 2023, remains one of the highest-rated entries in the series, receiving a 95/100 score from top critics and a 97% recommendation rate on OpenCritic. However, the release of the smaller-scope Echoes of Wisdom in 2024 has left many wondering if the franchise will maintain its current trajectory or explore new directions.

Future Releases and Majora's Mask

Nintendo has remained relatively tight-lipped about specific plans for the next mainline Zelda title, fueling speculation and frustration among fans. Despite this, Aonuma's hints suggest that the studio is actively experimenting with different design philosophies. The upcoming Ocarina of Time remake serves as a critical testing ground for these ideas, potentially influencing the development of a full mainline sequel.

Rumors also suggest that a remake of Majora's Mask is currently in development, which could delay the announcement of a brand-new mainline entry. Such a release is likely still years away, as Nintendo prioritizes the refinement of these new insights. Until then, players can revisit Tears of the Kingdom or enjoy the upcoming remakes, keeping the franchise alive while awaiting official announcements from Nintendo regarding its next major project.