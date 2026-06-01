Eight-Year-Old Boy Dies After Protecting Mother in Domestic Violence Attack

An eight-year-old boy in Illinois died after being struck with a baseball bat while trying to protect his mother from her abusive boyfriend. The suspect faces murder charges.

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in De Soto, Illinois , when an eight-year-old boy, Leland 'Lee' Arnett, died after attempting to shield his mother from a violent attack by her boyfriend.

The incident occurred on May 13, 2026, at the family's home. According to court records obtained by WSIL, police responded to a domestic disturbance call around 11 p.m. and discovered Lee's mother, Deborah Snider, unconscious and the young boy suffering from a severe head wound. Both were airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Despite medical efforts, Lee succumbed to his injuries on May 17.

Lee's great-aunt, Anne Donlan Andrew, shared with The Journal Star that the boy acted out of love and bravery.

'This happened because Lee was trying to protect his mother,' she said. 'That takes a lot to stand up for your mom in a violent situation like that, and he did... I wish he wouldn't have, but he did.

' The family also revealed that Lee's final act was one of heroism; he donated his organs. He was buried last Thursday in Nebraska, where his father and extended family reside. The accused, Marcus Moultrie, 36, was charged following the attack. Initially facing multiple counts of attempted murder after his arrest on May 14, the charges were upgraded after Lee's death.

Moultrie now faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, with an enhancement alleging 'exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty.

' He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in detention. His final pre-trial hearing is set for Tuesday, with a trial scheduled to begin on July 6. Lee's mother, Deborah Snider, remains in critical condition. Her sister, Abigayle, created a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses and medical bills.

According to Andrew, Snider was informed of her son's death while still hospitalized and was unable to attend his funeral. The family plans to medically transport her to Nebraska for continued care but cited security concerns in withholding further details about her condition. Andrew and Lee's aunt Laurie Morrison suggested that this was not the first instance of violence in Snider's relationship with Moultrie.

They claimed Snider had previously tried to leave but lacked a safe place to go, a challenge exacerbated by living in a small town with limited resources. The community has been devastated by Lee's death. His classmates at De Soto Grade School created a paper chain with tributes and messages. He is remembered for his big smile, sweet eyes, and the joy he shared.

His obituary described him as a protector with a gentle, brave, and compassionate heart.

'He loved with his whole heart and ran full force into every hug, making the people around him feel safe, wanted, and deeply loved,' it stated. Tributes continue to pour in for the young hero whose actions have sparked conversations about domestic violence and the need for safe havens for victims. Note: The original text contained repetitive navigational labels and boilerplate content. Those have been omitted.

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Eight-Year-Old Hero Dies Protecting Mother in Brutal Domestic AttackAn eight-year-old boy, Leland 'Lee' Arnett, died after being struck in the head with a baseball bat while attempting to shield his mother from her abusive boyfriend during a violent incident in De Soto, Illinois. The suspect, Marcus Moultrie, faces murder charges as the community mourns the loss of a young life marked by compassion and bravery.

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