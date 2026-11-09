Eight UK Police Forces Conducted Zero Undercover Operations Last Year

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley reveals eight constabularies did no covert work, citing skills erosion. Plans for a National Police Service aim to address these gaps with £2billion in reform costs.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has disclosed that eight police forces across England and Wales conducted zero undercover investigations during the previous year. The senior law enforcement official expressed deep concern that these constabularies may have lost the capability to utilize covert tactics essential for dismantling paedophile rings and drug trafficking networks. He emphasized that this absence of proactive intelligence gathering raises serious questions about the availability of critical policing tools across the jurisdiction.

Loss of Covert Policing Skills Across Forces

Sir Mark, who serves as Britain's most senior police officer, declined to identify the specific eight forces out of the forty-three that failed to perform any basic undercover work. He noted that this trend appears to affect smaller and regional police authorities most significantly. The Commissioner warned that local forces often lack the resources to maintain specialist functions, leading them to almost forget how to deploy covert methods effectively. This gap creates a dangerous blind spot where criminal activities can operate without the necessary police interference or detection.

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Reform Plans for a Unified National Police Service

To address these structural deficiencies, Sir Mark Rowley and other police chiefs advocate for major reforms centered on creating a single National Police Service. The proposed model would consolidate up to ten regional constabularies into larger entities capable of sustaining specialist units for murder probes and serious organized crime. These regional hubs would be supported by hundreds of local policing commands to ensure comprehensive coverage. This integration aims to ensure that sophisticated criminal networks face a unified and well-resourced opposition rather than fragmented local efforts.

Funding Challenges for the £2billion Overhaul

While outlining these reform plans in Manchester last week, Sir Mark highlighted that modern policing has failed to keep pace with rapid technological advances. He criticized successive governments for allowing investment in police services to fall behind public needs, describing the continued disinvestment as dangerous. The estimated cost for this comprehensive reform is approximately £2billion, a figure that poses a significant challenge given the lack of expected major cash injections from the Treasury. The Commissioner stressed that reform cannot substitute for necessary investment, arguing that local officers cannot confront international criminal networks without the strength of a wider, unified service behind them.

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Government Blueprint and Frontline Savings

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood previously announced a blueprint for policing reform that includes the establishment of the National Police Service. She stated that this consolidation would save £350million, funds that would then be redirected into frontline policing operations. This government initiative aligns with the broader goals of improving efficiency and specialist capability. However, the Commissioner maintains that strong local policing requires both community presence and advanced specialist skills, rejecting the notion that resources must be divided between the two. The ongoing debate highlights the tension between administrative savings and the operational needs of complex investigations.

Role of Undercover Tactics in Modern Crime

Undercover policing has historically been a routine tool for infiltrating major organized crime groups and gathering evidence against grooming gangs. Sir Mark Rowley described these proactive skills as critical, comparable to the visible presence of an officer walking down the street. Today, these tactics are increasingly digital, requiring officers to work online to catch paedophiles and manage street-level drug dealers. The Met Police has faced criticism in the past for its historic use of covert officers to spy on activists and left-wing groups, an issue currently under review by a public inquiry. Despite these controversies, the Commissioner argues that the ability to poke around and uncover hidden issues remains an indispensable part of effective policing.

Implications for Public Safety and Detection

The revelation that some forces failed to conduct any undercover work suggests that certain areas may be hiding the problems they are facing. Sir Mark Rowley pointed out that without these covert tactics, police cannot proactively look for issues before they escalate into major crimes. The lack of undercover presence means that criminal gangs may operate with reduced risk of detection, potentially emboldening their activities. This situation underscores the urgent need for a national strategy that ensures specialist capabilities are distributed where they are most needed. As the debate over the National Police Service continues, the focus remains on ensuring that every community has access to the full spectrum of policing tools.