Eight Transgender Democrats Win Legislative Races in US Election

Transgender and nonbinary Democrats secure historic legislative wins in Alabama, Montana, and Georgia, challenging prevailing public opinion on gender identity policies in schools and sports.

Eight transgender or nonbinary Democrats secured legislative victories in Tuesday elections, marking a significant expansion of LGBTQ+ representation in state and federal governments. The wins span multiple states including Alabama, Montana, Georgia, Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Delaware, with seven candidates capturing statehouse seats and Delaware Representative Sarah McBride retaining her congressional seat.

Historic Firsts in State Legislatures

Allison Montgomery made history in Alabama by defeating Republican incumbent Phillip Rigsby in House District 25. According to preliminary results from the Alabama Secretary of State's office, Montgomery received 53.2 percent of the vote compared to Rigsby's 46.7 percent, becoming the state's first openly transgender lawmaker. In Montana, Zooey Zephyr won reelection to House District 95 in the Missoula area without an opponent, receiving 4,761 votes for 100 percent of the vote in the general election, though Spectrum News reported 2,280 votes or 7.5 percent for an unspecified context, likely a primary or runoff detail. Bentley Hudgins became Georgia's first openly transgender and nonbinary legislator after winning the heavily Democratic House District 90 near Atlanta.

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Joanna Whaley was elected to the Michigan legislature in House District 2, defeating Republican Ron Kokinda with 62.5 percent of the vote to his 37.5 percent. Whaley and Montgomery both became their respective states' first openly transgender women elected to their legislatures. In Minnesota, Leigh Finke won an open Assembly seat, securing 92.5 percent of the vote against Republican Nina Chat, who received 7.5 percent. These victories collectively highlight a growing political footprint for transgender candidates in traditionally challenging electoral environments.

Federal Record and Additional Victories

Delaware Representative Sarah McBride successfully secured another term in Congress, maintaining her status as the first openly transgender member of Congress. The federal victory adds to her state-level influence and continues her pioneering role in national politics. In Washington, Jaelynn Scott won her legislative race, adding to the roster of newly elected transgender officials. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford also secured a seat in Wisconsin, further diversifying the legislative landscape in the Midwest.

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These election results occurred amid ongoing national disputes regarding gender identity policies, parental rights, and curriculum standards in public schools. The political victories of these eight candidates stand in contrast to polling data that suggests significant public discomfort with transgender participation in sports and education. The contrast between voter preferences in legislative races and broader public sentiment highlights the complex dynamics of identity politics in contemporary American elections.

Public Opinion on Gender Identity and Sports

Recent surveys indicate that a majority of Americans remain uncomfortable with transgender athletes competing on teams that do not align with their sex assigned at birth. A survey conducted in August revealed that 73 percent of Americans held this view, including 69 percent of women. The discomfort crossed party lines, with 91 percent of Republicans and 55 percent of Democrats expressing unease in a November 2025 survey. This data underscores the contentious nature of gender identity in public discourse and policy debates.

Further polling from February 2025 found that 66 percent of respondents supported requiring transgender athletes to compete according to their sex at birth, an eight percentage point increase from 2022. Additionally, 49 percent supported requiring public bathroom use according to birth sex, compared to 26 percent who opposed such a requirement. These statistics illustrate a shift in public opinion over the past few years, with growing support for restrictions on transgender participation in gender-segregated activities.

Educational Policies and Anti-Discrimination Views

Debate over gender identity education in schools has also intensified, with significant portions of the public supporting restrictions. In the same survey, 47 percent of respondents supported prohibiting public elementary schools from teaching about gender identity, while 34 percent opposed it. This divide reflects broader cultural conflicts regarding the role of education in addressing LGBTQ+ topics and the extent of parental control over school curricula.

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Despite the discomfort surrounding sports and education, a majority of Americans support protections against discrimination for transgender people in employment, housing, and public spaces. The same survey found that 56 percent supported such protections, indicating a nuanced public stance where civil rights protections are widely accepted even while restrictions on sports and education gain traction. This complexity presents both challenges and opportunities for the newly elected transgender legislators as they navigate policy implementation in their districts.