Eight things people notice when they first meet you
There are eight things people notice when they first meet us that shape how people see us and whether they want to build a relationship with us.
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There are eight things people notice when they first meet us. Some are obvious; others are more subtle. Together, these small, visible behaviors shape how people see us and whether they want to build a relationship with us. Attitude.
People may forget what you said or what you were wearing, but they remember your attitude. Even if you have deficits in other areas, a great attitude makes others want to help you. It opens doors.
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