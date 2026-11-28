There are eight things people notice when they first meet us that shape how people see us and whether they want to build a relationship with us.

Bert Thornton, the former president and chief operating officer of Waffle House, is someone I enjoy learning from. Recently, Bert spoke atI found his message really helpful, and I hope you will, too.

There are eight things people notice when they first meet us. Some are obvious; others are more subtle. Together, these small, visible behaviors shape how people see us and whether they want to build a relationship with us. Attitude.

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People may forget what you said or what you were wearing, but they remember your attitude. Even if you have deficits in other areas, a great attitude makes others want to help you. It opens doors.