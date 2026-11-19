Eight of Bravo's Real Housewives will make their Off Broadway debuts in a revival of Neil Simon’s 1988 comedy Rumors beginning this January.

CMA Awards Voters Choose Ella Langley, As Singer Walks Away With Six Trophies “Zhailon Levingston’s reimagining of this beloved Neil Simon classic will be a dream come true for fans of reality TV and great theatre alike,” said Michelle Obama, co-founder of Higher Ground, in a statement.

“As someone who’s seen her share ofdrama, I can’t imagine a better cast to serve up its secrets, gossip, and spiraling chaos. Our team at Higher Ground is thrilled to help bring this sharp, visionary production to life. ”revival at the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space will star two batches, in succession, of, Phaedra Parks, Stacey Rusch and Dolores Catania appearing from January 9, 2027, to February 28, 2027.

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From March 2 to April 21, the production will star Cynthia Bailey, Eileen Davidson, Carole Radziwill and Candiace Dillard-Bassett. Seven of the Housewives will be making their New York stage debuts – Lisa Rinna has appeared on Broadway inas a child, and I can still remember the overwhelming sound of laughter filling the theater. That feeling of collective joy and release has stayed with me ever since.

To me, Neil Simon’s comedy is a masterclass in the architecture of laughter, and I’ve long been baffled that this extraordinary play hasn’t received a major revival in recent years.is how naturally these two worlds collide. Without changing a single word of Simon’s brilliant text, we can reveal something new in the piece: The delicious chaos that unfolds when private lives become public spectacle.

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At a time when we are so deeply divided, I can think of few things more necessary than gathering in a theater to laugh together. My hope is to introduce a new generation to the same exhilarating feeling I experienced as a child, while reminding longtime lovers of Neil Simon just how timeless, audacious, and wildly funny his work remains. ”Here’s the official synopsis: “Reality was just rehearsal.

When four couples gather for a party in a wealthy New York suburb, they expect champagne, revelry, and a night of good fun. Instead, they find their host in an alarming state, his wife missing, and the police on their way. Talk about a dinner party from hell! ”Warner Bros TV & Paramount TV Studios To Merge Under Dungey & Thunell