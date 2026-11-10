Eight Razorbacks Silverfield Should Make a Priority to Keep For 2027

Hogs' coach says players have expressed interest in returning, these eight Razorbacks offer reasons to make roster retention an offseason priority

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Khmori House celebrates after a tackle during the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

— Like all college head coaches, Arkansas' Ryan Silverfield has his hands full on and off the field as he prepares for each opponent and evaluates his team going into the offseason. The Hogs' first-year coach was asked about his in-season approach to discussions for next season and welcomes those conversations. While it's normal for the current landscape across college football, Silverfield still wants to keep focus on what's ahead with three games to go.

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"To an extent. I try to have, without sounding corny, an open-door policy," Silverfield said.

"A lot of players have come back and said, 'Hey, I want to be a part of this thing. We’ve got great belief in what we’re doing.

' I always tell them, 'Hey, let’s just focus on this game. ' But there have been players who have said, 'Certainly want to be a part of this. I couldn’t find myself playing anywhere else'" The overall volatility of college football rosters has never been higher with the introduction of the transfer portal in 2018, and NIL in 2021.

When it comes to keeping certain players around long-term, signing them to meaningful deals and paying them market value based on production and expectations moving forward is important for Silverfield and his staff.

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"Those are good, comfortable conversations," Silverfield said. "If they proceed into having conversations about what that looks like financially, so be it. But there are plenty of guys on this current roster we want to keep, guys who are going to be part of our future and help us not just in these next three games, or however long we get to play this season, but for the years to come.

"Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles runs the ball as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 26-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe sophomore from Little Rock has emerged as the every-down back for the Razorbacks this season, and is certainly a player on offense to build around going into 2027.

He's recorded 71 carries for 314 yards and two touchdowns, while also contributing as a receiver with 16 receptions for 74 yards. While Settles is a quality between-the-tackles runner, Silverfield wants to add speed to Settles' game, but add even more in the backfield for next season.

"We know Cam Settles is a really good running back," Silverfield said. "I’ve been bragging on him since I got here. But part of that is you’ve got to have speed. Speed ultimately kills.

Teams that can hand the ball off, those are touchdowns. That’s part of it. We’re going to continue to get bigger, faster and stronger around here. The overall team speed has to increase.

"That’s our job, to make sure we’re bringing in the right type of guys and that the guys on our roster are getting faster. You hope in season you can get a little bit faster, but I don’t think there’s much you can do now, with a few weeks remaining, to all of a sudden get guys faster. But yes, that’s something you’ve got to look for.

This conference is about size and speed, and we need a little bit more of it.

"It's no secret that House became defensive coordinator Ron Roberts' "teacher's pet" during the offseason because he believes the two-time transfer has all the intangibles to become an All-American at his hybrid linebacker/safety role. The junior currently sits third on the team with 55 tackles, leads the team with six tackles for loss, two sacks and three pass deflections.

Missouri Tigers cornerback Jahlil Florence tries to tackle Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Antonio Jordan during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe future of Arkansas' wide receiver room runs through AJ Jordan, who has quickly solidified himself as a dependable weapon.

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His targets have increased significantly since being inserted into the rotation when Chris Marshall was injured against Vanderbilt, and has recorded 16 receptions for 228 yards and a touchdown on the season. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The Warren native, from a town known for producing wideouts and tomatoes, is starting to live up to the hype that has followed him around since arriving on campus as a freshman in fall camp last season. Should he continue to make opposing defenses pay, Jordan ought to be compensated well to stick around awhile and become the focal point of Arkansas' offense moving forward.

Assuming Johnson doesn't leave for the NFL following his senior year , the former Tulane standout would be a great defensive piece to have return next season. Johnson has recorded 42 tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception return for a touchdown this season. Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Antonio Sandel Bascomb celebrates after their win against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectWhat a pleasant surprise Sandel-Bascomb has been coming out of the JUCO ranks out of Coffeyville Community College. He's been a disruptive force along the interior defensive line with 13 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

While he's been limited to just 122 total snaps this season, he still grades out as the Razorbacks' top defender at 87.2, which is nearly 10 points higher than the second-highest player in defensive back Shelton Lewis, Whether Sandel-Bascomb is defending the run, pressuring quarterbacks, overall tackling or dropping in coverage, he's done everything exceptionally well. Known as the longest-standing commitment in Arkansas’ 2026 class, Lockett's loyalty to the Razorback must be rewarded going into his sophomore season.

Lockett has recorded nine total tackles and is expected to be aArkansas' highest-rated signee in the 2026 class has seen his playing time increase during the second half of the season. Beale has recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass deflection and can potentially become a force along the line of scrimmage over the next few seasons in the SEC. "We talked about Danny Beale getting some more snaps," Silverfield said on Monday.

"A true freshman D-lineman playing in this conference is hard, but he had proven he was capable of doing so in the weeks of practice. " The Razorbacks behemoth has the size and strength to be disruptive in the backfield and someone future opponents will have to gameplan around sooner than later. Jones has been quite the productive piece to Arkansas' defensive line this season with 17 tackles, and 1.5 tackles for loss after transferring in from USC.

The former 4-star defensive lineman can play multiple positions along Roberts' front Pro Football Focus credits him with six total quarterback pressures, four quarterback hurries, two sacks, eight stops and only one missed tackle this season. Jones' production likely warrants a bump in compensation and ought to receive that this offseason as a focal point of the defense. Jacob Davis is the Publisher for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering college athletics.

He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year.