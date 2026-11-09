Eight Police Forces in England and Wales Conduct No Undercover Operations

Met Commissioner Mark Rowley reveals eight forces performed zero undercover investigations last year, citing urgent need for national police reform and specialist skills.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has exposed a critical deficiency in UK law enforcement, revealing that eight police forces across England and Wales conducted zero undercover investigations in the previous year. This admission highlights a severe operational gap in the ability of regional constabularies to detect serious organized crime, including drug networks and grooming rings, without relying on covert tactics. The disclosure comes as Rowley advocates for the creation of a unified National Police Service to consolidate specialist capabilities that smaller forces can no longer sustain independently.

The Scope of Failed Covert Operations

Sir Mark Rowley, Britain's most senior police officer, did not publicly identify which eight of the 43 forces in England and Wales failed to execute any basic undercover work. He stated that the inability of local constabularies to maintain these skills raises serious questions about whether critical covert tactics are available wherever they are needed. Rowley expressed deep concern that some constabularies would almost forget how to use covert tactics, which are crucial for busting paedophile rings and drugs gangs. He noted that this lack of proactive skill means authorities are hiding the problems they face rather than actively investigating them.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Leads Nigel Farage by Eight Points in New Poll

Strategic Reform and National Service

The Commissioner and other police chiefs believe major reform is required, creating one National Police Service which will cover the most serious and complex crime. Up to ten regional constabularies will be large enough to sustain specialist functions such as murder probes and serious and organised crime work. These larger regional bodies will be supported by hundreds of local policing commands to ensure comprehensive coverage. Describing the lack of undercover policing as thought to affect smaller and regional forces, Rowley told the Mail that all 43 small forces cannot do all the specialist things. He argued that local forces must not forget how to use the tactics because proactive skills are necessary to poke around and look for issues.

Funding Gaps and Political Blueprints

Setting out plans for reform in Manchester last week, Sir Mark said modern policing had failed to keep pace with technological advances. He noted that successive governments had allowed investment in policing to fall behind what the public needs, creating a dangerous environment for law enforcement. Rowley admitted there was unlikely to be any major cash from the Treasury for the reforms, which are reckoned to cost around £2billion. He described continued disinvestment in policing as dangerous and added that reform is essential but cannot substitute for investment. He emphasized that the strength of a wider service is needed to help local officers confront international criminal networks.

Advertisement

Impact on Frontline and Specialist Policing

The debate over reform intersects with ongoing political efforts to restructure UK policing. Earlier this year, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced a blueprint for reform, including a National Police Service which she said would save £350million to be put into frontline policing. Rowley insisted that strong local policing needs both neighbourhood patrols and specialist capability, stating it is not a choice between the two. The Met has also faced criticism for its historic use of covert officers to spy on activists and left-wing groups, with a public inquiry into the matter ongoing. Today, undercover officers are needed working online to catch paedophiles and on the streets dealing with drug dealers. Rowley maintained that this is a critical part of policing, just like the officer walking down the street.

Future Implications for Public Safety

The revelation that some forces have stopped conducting undercover work entirely underscores the urgency of the proposed structural changes. Without the specialized skills to infiltrate organized crime groups or gather evidence on grooming gangs, communities may be left more vulnerable to exploitation. The proposed National Police Service aims to centralize these high-level investigative capabilities while maintaining robust local presence. As the inquiry into historical abuses continues, the balance between necessary covert surveillance and civil liberties remains a contentious issue. The success of the £2billion reform plan will depend on securing adequate funding and successfully integrating ten large regional constabularies with local commands to ensure no gaps in specialist policing remain.