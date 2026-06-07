Eight people reportedly shot as gunfire erupts at family-friendly Ohio festival

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after shots were fired at what was supposed to be a family-friendly festival in Ohio on Saturday.

Other horrific footage captured a man who was shot on the side of his torso walking down the street in his blood-soaked white t-shirt.

“Be still, sit down man,” a panicked witness told the victim. “Call the hospital,” another bystander chimed in before the shell-shocked man finally plopped down on the grass to wait for help. Multiple victims were shot near a popular festival as attendees were forced to run for their lives.

First responders sprinted down the street and frantically wheeled stretchers carrying bloodied festival attendees into ambulances, according to other graphic videos. Berry claimed he saw a gun being thrown on the ground about 50 feet away from him as cops already working at the festival swarmed the area. Authorities warned residents to avoid the area as they investigate what happened. The Toledo Police Department referred The Post to its social media accounts when approached for further information.

Police officers work at the scene of a shooting near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. The festival celebrates the Old West End neighborhood, one of the largest historic districts in the country, with live music, food, drinks, art and shopping,The Old West End Association, which hosts the event, did not immediately return a request for comment. Multiple victims were shot near a popular festival as attendees were forced to run for their lives.

Facebook/Tito Aguilar Police officers work at the scene of a shooting near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday, June 6, 2026.





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Festivals Mass Shootings Ohio

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