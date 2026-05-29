Eight New Free Games Added to Steam

Steam has added eight new free games to its platform, including horror adventure games, turn-based strategy board games, and idle RPGs. The games are available to download and keep forever, with no subscription required.

There are loads of great things going for Steam , if you ignore the recent hardware price hikes that are destined to lock a lot of gamers out of ever being able to afford a Steam Machine.

The discounts on games when the sales come around tend to be much better than on consoles. Also, many of the more interesting indie games usually land on Steam first. And of course, there's always a new free game to play. Yep, for whatever reason (maybe quality control), Steam tends to get a much greater number of free games than any other platform.

I won't lie to you and say that every single free game that releases on Steam is worth your time. However, there are genuine diamonds in the rough. With this in mind, let's take a quick look at the eight latest free games to have been added to Steam. These are, if you so choose, yours to download and keep forever.

No subscription required. With It We Leave is a horror adventure game where you play as Christina Lyon, a prisoner and the lone survivor of a creature's rampage. To escape, you must find a way to manipulate the monster to clear pathways using equipment you can find. As you explore, you may find the facility isn't all it appears to be.

Grid of Change is a turn-based strategy board game where every move can change the entire match. Developer KimGoc Studio claims it's easy to learn but hard to master, delivering fast, tense, and highly tactical mind games against your opponents. Move, Move, Melon!! is a game where you play as a Hamster called Melon who must roll around on a tiny ball to churn the biggest ice cream scoop ever.

Wrispell is a side-scrolling magical platformer where players combine runes to make spells. Flesh Forest is a first-person found footage action horror game where you play as a park ranger trying to survive the horrors of the forest. TBH: Task Bar Hero is a cute pixel graphics idle RPG where you can play through a fantasy adventure with tons of items, skills, and upgrades. The adventure keeps going when you're away, making it perfect for playing at the office





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