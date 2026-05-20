Eight Inductees Chosen for 2026 Radio Hall of Fame

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has announced the selection of eight new inductees into the Radio Hall of Fame for 2026. They will be honored at the in-person 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Fairmont Hotel in Chicago.

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has announced the selection of eight new inductees into the Radio Hall of Fame for 2026. They will be honored at the in-person 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Fairmont Hotel in Chicago .

Charlie Van Dyke, former DJ at major-market Top 40 radio stations, six of the eight inductees – Esiason, Kelly, Little, Smiley, Van Dyke and Winston – were chosen from a list of 24 nominees by a voting participant panel comprised of more than 950 industry professionals. The other two inductees – Green and Pittman – were voted on by the Radio Hall of Fame 2026 nominating committee.

Kraig Kitchin , co-chair of the Radio Hall of Fame (alongside Green), said in a statement.

‘Each of these inductees has performed at the highest levels for a sustained period of time to make our industry that much more impactful to listeners and advertisers as a result. I’m thrilled to see them properly recognized by this announcement and the forthcoming Induction ceremony this October. Thank you to our 2026 Nominating Committee and to the hundreds of voting panel participants for confirming our 2026 Class of Inductees.

’ Kitchin was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2024. In addition to his duties at the Radio Hall of Fame, Kitchin has had a 45-year career in the radio industry. He has managed radio businesses and/or the careers of top radio personalities. Tickets for the induction ceremony are on sale now at that same site.

A portion of ticket purchases is a tax-deductible charitable donation to the Museum of Broadcast Communications, home to the Radio Hall of Fame. Tribute book ads for the 2026 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony are available for purchase now. Confirming our 2026 Class of Inductees





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Radio Hall Of Fame Museum Of Broadcast Communications Charlie Van Dyke Esiason Kelly Little Smiley Van Dyke Winston Radio Hall Of Fame 2026 Radio Hall Of Fame Inductees Kraig Kitchin Fairmont Hotel Chicago 2026 Radio Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

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