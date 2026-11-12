Los Angeles DA indicts eight for $177k public assistance fraud scheme

Eight individuals, including LA Metro and state workers, face felony charges for allegedly stealing over $177,000 in public assistance benefits through income and asset concealment.

Eight defendants have been formally indicted in Los Angeles County for allegedly defrauding the state of more than $177,000 in public assistance benefits through a widespread scheme of concealing employment status, rental income, and significant assets.

The indictment, brought by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, targets individuals who are accused of collecting government aid while holding well-paying jobs or owning valuable properties, including a Los Angeles Metro employee and a state government worker.

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Nadya Daniels, a 41-year-old resident of Inglewood, is accused of pocketing more than $21,000 in CalFresh benefits between April 2023 and April 2025. Prosecutors allege that Daniels worked for the state's Employment Development Department during this period, earning gross monthly income ranging from approximately $4,500 to nearly $6,000.

Despite this substantial salary, Daniels repeatedly signed applications and recertifications claiming she had little to no income or only worked part-time at a retail store, according to court documents detailing the alleged fraud.

Nyeisha Nicole Taylor, also 41 and from Los Angeles, allegedly collected more than $17,600 in CalWORKs and CalFresh benefits between November 2021 and August 2022. Prosecutors state that Taylor was hired by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority in January 2022.

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During her tenure with the transit agency, Taylor earned approximately $1,850 a month while continuing to receive public assistance meant for low-income individuals, prosecutors allege.

Ogi Buyan, 50, of Santa Monica, is accused of collecting more than $47,000 in public assistance while holding two investment accounts. Prosecutors allege these accounts had combined monthly balances ranging from $60,000 to more than $1 million, significantly exceeding the asset limits for such programs.

Rana Soliman, 35, of San Dimas, allegedly collected more than $23,000 in benefits while hiding a home in Menifee valued at more than $611,000. Soliman is also accused of concealing rental income of up to $3,600 a month from the property while applying for public aid.

A Glendale couple, Jafar Abdi, 67, and Adrineh Abdi, 58, allegedly collected more than $29,000 in food assistance while failing to disclose their employment and rental income. Adrineh Abdi allegedly earned more than $165,000 during the period in question, and the couple collected $4,825 monthly in rent from other properties.

Hasmik Hovhannisyan, 40, and Hayk Grigoryan, 45, of Los Angeles, are accused of collecting more than $38,000 in benefits. They allegedly failed to disclose income from a bakery they owned, which generated more than $115,000 during the relevant timeframe.

All eight defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Each individual faces a felony count of aid by misrepresentation over $950 and multiple counts of perjury by false application for fraud.

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The charges carry significant potential prison sentences if the defendants are convicted in court. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman emphasized the severity of these offenses in a statement on Thursday.

Hochman stated that public benefits serve as a lifeline for struggling families and are not intended as free cash for fraudsters. He noted that while public assistance fraud represents a small fraction of total benefits distributed, every instance of theft undermines the system.

Hochman's office has filed more than 340 cases this year involving alleged public benefits fraud and perjury. The total claimed government losses from these cases amount to $4.8 million.

The defendants are scheduled for upcoming court dates where prosecutors will present evidence of the alleged financial concealment. The cases involve complex financial trails, including investment records, property deeds, and employment pay stubs.

Courts will determine whether the evidence supports the prosecution's claim that the defendants intentionally misrepresented their financial status to qualify for assistance they were not entitled to receive.

Convictions could result in substantial fines and imprisonment for the defendants. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office plans to continue its crackdown on benefits fraud, citing the need to recover taxpayer funds.

The outcome of these cases may influence how strictly agencies verify income and assets in future benefit applications. The DA's office continues to pursue these cases to protect public resources and ensure aid reaches those who are truly eligible.