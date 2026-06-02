Eight crested ibises released in Japanese town, Jerome Powell warns against political pressure, and other news

A collection of news stories from around the world, including the release of crested ibises in Japan, Jerome Powell's warning against political pressure, and the return of Serena Williams to tennis.

In a major conservation effort, eight crested ibises were released in a Japanese town decades after the species went extinct in the country. Jerome Powell , the head of the US Federal Reserve, used a JFK award speech to warn against political pressure on the central bank, courts, and schools.

The Cleveland Browns traded two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. A study found that remote work, not AI, may be the problem for young and unemployed individuals. A live frog was found in a grocery store salad bag, sparking concern over food safety. A beloved dog statue in New York is facing an uncertain future.

Most new mothers experience the baby blues, but postpartum depression could be a more serious issue. A photo captured the moment tear gas drifted across a mountain road during Bolivia protests. Wyoming's 'Path of the Pronghorn' is a step away from protections sought for a quarter century. An experimental pill promises new hope for deadly pancreatic cancer.

In farm country, an old American pickup truck has become more than a workhorse. Some young Spaniards are embracing Catholicism and eagerly awaiting Pope Leo's visit. US inflation worries are mounting, with the market expecting a new warning sign. The US has bombed Iranian military sites and downed missiles fired at troops in Kuwait.

Colorado's elections clerk was released from prison after the governor commuted her sentence. Serena Williams is returning to tennis at 44, marking her comeback to the sport she dominated for decades. Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are married. Oil prices are rising, but not enough to keep Wall Street from breaking records.

An Asian elephant is happy, but is she also a person? Being a night owl may not be great for your heart, but you can do something about it. At the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captured the sense of unity and devotion. The next five years will see record-breaking temperatures, according to the UN.

US adult cigarette smoking rates have hit a new all-time low. Ayesha Curry's Cast-Iron 'Fruit Cake' is a foolproof dessert when time is tight. Pope Leo XIV made a historic apology for the Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery. Florida is suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging the company concealed risks associated with ChatGPT.

Candidates for governor of New Mexico participated in a public forum ahead of the June 2 primary election. The Democratic candidates included Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman and former US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. The Republican candidates were businessman Doug Turner, cannabis entrepreneur and health care expert Duke Rodriguez, and former Rio Rancho mayor Gregg Hull





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Crested Ibises Jerome Powell Myles Garrett Remote Work Food Safety Postpartum Depression Bolivia Protests Wyoming Pancreatic Cancer American Pickup Truck Catholicism US Inflation Iran Colorado Serena Williams Dua Lipa Oil Prices Asian Elephant Night Owl Kaaba UN Cigarette Smoking Ayesha Curry Pope Leo XIV Openai Chatgpt New Mexico Governor Primary Election

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Jerome Powell Defends Federal Reserve Independence in Acceptance Speech for Profile in Courage AwardFormer Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell championed the central bank's independence and the integrity of democratic institutions during his acceptance of the Profile in Courage Award. He warned against political interference in monetary policy and reflected on the Fed's role in upholding public trust.

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Jerome Powell uses JFK award speech to warn against political pressure on Fed, courts and schoolsFormer Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell used one of his first major public appearances since leaving office to deliver a broad defense of independent institutions while accepting the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in Boston.

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Jerome Powell uses JFK award speech to warn against political pressure on Fed, courts and schoolsFormer Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell used one of his first major public appearances since leaving office to deliver a broad defense of independent institutions while accepting the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in Boston

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Jerome Powell Shades Trump, Sends Message to Kevin WarshThe former Fed chair warned of administration meddling in accepting the JFK Profile in Courage Award.

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