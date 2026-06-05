Eight Contenders to Be Florentino Perez’s Mystery $175 Million Real Madrid Target

Multiple reports have claimed that the player Pérez has in mind was someone he already publicly rejected.

Just when you thought the presidential race had reached ‘Peak Madrid’, Florentino Pérez went and raised the stakes yet again.announcing that he had lined up a record-breaking deal for a “total Galáctico.

” “I’m going to make an offer to a Champions League club soon, on Tuesday, which will be the biggest payment Real Madrid has ever made for a player, at least €150 million ,” he teased, before adding: “It’s not Olise. He’s a great player but it’s not him. It’s not Doku, it’s not Haaland, it’s not Kane... And he’s not from the Premier League.

It’s a total Galáctico. ”Unlike Riquelme, Pérez has left himself room for manouvre, promising only a bid. His challenger, instead, has insisted he will refund all membership fees personally if he fails to deliver on his promise of signing Rodri and Erling Haaland.

Still, it’s enough of a bombshell put the focus back on the old master’s campaign, after a week which Riquelme has largely dominated with his bold claims of delivering two Manchester City superstars to the Bernabéu—as wellFlorentino Pérez has a history of big promises. | Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images In truth, this move was to be expected from Pérez.

He may not have invented the idea of the attention-grabbing campaign promise, butcity center that showcase all the blockbuster signings he has delivered during his reign, from Figo to Kylian Mbappé, alongside the words “to be continued. ” He was, ultimately, never likely to allow socios to go to the polls thinking his big plans for the summer involved only Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries. Olise is one of the world’s best right now. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images O.K.

, so Pérez specifically said it wasn’t Olise, but the 79-year-old is not always the most reliable narrator. The 24-year-old London-born France international is one of the top contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or after a season in which he scored 25 times and assisted 12 times for his club. Even before Pérez’s prime-time pledge, there had been links to Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Neves.

The Portuguese midfielder is fresh off the back of consecutive Champions League wins at the age of just 21 and is among the With Madrid known to be prioritizing an overdue replacement for Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, there are few around more suitable for the role. Neves’s central midfield companion at PSG is another obvious option.

Five years older, but still in the prime of his career, Vitinha regularly tops the lists of the world’s best engine room controllers and is a truly elite tempo-setting playmaker, while also offering goals from midfield.in Portugal claims the former Wolves man has an agreement over an exit fee set at around €115 million . A two-footed, ball carrier with real flair, Doué rose to prominence during PSG’s first Champions League triumph and has become a key cog in Luis Enrique’s continent-dominating machine.

Able to play on both flanks, as a center forward, as well as—at a push—deeper in midfield, Doué would provide options for Real Madrid, though whether the 21-year-old would be an immediate, undisputed starter is less certain. Kvaratskhelia scored ten in this season’s Champions League. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images The final PSG player on the list is perhaps the one that would cause the most excitement among fans—and the most issues to team balance.

There is almost no player as enjoyable in motion as the twisty, slippery Kvaratskhelia, who lit up the Champions League for a second year in a row—with 10 goals in 16 appearances in 2025–26. Also under contract for three more years, Kvaratskhelia would be a more outlandish move from Pérez, given the Georgian only moved to PSG a year and a half ago and does his best work down the left-hand side of the pitch— an area that is already struggling to accommodate both Mbappé and Vinicius Jr for Madrid.

The first non-PSG option on the list, Musiala might’ve been viewed as more of a Galáctico last summer, before he suffered a suffered a fractured fibula and broken ankle during the Club World Cup. That injury meant the Bayern Munich star has played a limited role in the Bavarians barnstorming title win this season, with Kane, Olise and Luis Díaz taking the limelight. That said, Musiala is still highly prized among the elite.

As an attacking midfielder, there would, again, be a worry that his signing could tread on the toes of Madrid’s pre-existing superstars. He is also tied to a contract in Munich until 2030. The least established name on the list, but the fastest rising; Diomande is a man in demand this summer after a breakout turn at RB Leipzig, where he was named Bundesliga Rookie of the Season.

The 19-year-old scored an impressive 13 times in all competitions in 2025–26 and is heavily linked with a nine-figure transfer to Liverpool and PSG. As predominantly a right winger, the young Ivorian might just be the ideal man to get Madrid fans off their seats and fill the gap in the team left by Rodygo’s long-term injury absence. Probably not the player Madrid need, but the signing that would make the biggest statement.

A transfer for Alvarez would have the dual benefit of getting one over both Atlético Madrid and Barcelona. The Argentina forward is seeking an exit from Atléti this summer, with Barça—as well as PSG—pushing for a move. Few things feel more Pérez than a big, brash transfer hijack to unsettle his fiercest rivals just because he can. Andy Headspeath is a Real Madrid correspondent for Sports Illustrated FC.

Originally from the UK, the weather, culture and soccer lured him to Spain over a decade ago where he lives with his wife, son and two untrainable dogs. A player of unspeakably limited talents and only one fully functional knee, he has more than a decade's experience in a wide variety of editorial roles within sports media, from match reporting to in-depth feature writing and interviews. He specializes in soccer history and culture, as well as—of course—La Liga.





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