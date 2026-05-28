Eid al-Adha Celebrations in the Bay Area are Subdued Following San Diego Shooting

Thousands gathered for Eid al-Adha prayers in the Bay Area on Wednesday, but celebrations were subdued in Dublin as community members focused on prayer following a recent fatal shooting at the San Diego Islamic Center.

Thursday, May 28, 2026 6:26AMThousands gathered for Eid al-Adha prayers in the Bay Area on Wednesday. But in Dublin , celebrations were subdued as community members focused on prayer following a recent fatal shooting at the San Diego Islamic Center.

Organizers at the Pleasanton-based Muslim Community Center East Bay said traditional festivities were scaled back out of respect for the victims and concerns about safety.

"Not today. We just wanted to keep it low giving the events of San Diego," said Shahed Latif, President of the center's Board of Directors.

"Normally there would be food trucks, ice cream and other things here. Today, we just wanted to have the prayer and then leave.

" The changes come about 10 days after the shooting in San Diego that killed three Muslims, an event that continues to weigh heavily on attendees. Worshippers gathered under heightened security, including armed guards and police monitoring entrances and exits at the sports ground in Dublin where the prayer service was held. San Diego shooting: Investigators probe suspects' potential extremism "I was definitely scared coming out. My husband and I did have talk about it.

He was just saying, 'Just pray. Hopefully nothing happens. If you do or don't go- nothing against you. As long as you get your prayers in,'" said Nola Curtis-Khidr, an Oakland resident.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is observed by more than one-billion Muslims worldwide and marks the end of the 10 most sacred days of the Islamic calendar, culminating in the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. During the service, Sheikh Hamza Yusuf, President of Zaytuna College in Berkeley, addressed the congregation. He spoke about unity, shared values of the Abrahamic faiths and the broader social climate.

"E Pluribus Unum. Out of many one. That's the traditional American creed. That we are many nationalities, many people who have come here from all over the world.

My ancestors are Irish and Greek," Yusuf said. Bay Area man connected to San Diego mosque grew up with victim in deadly shooting "I think the political climate of demonizing people who are different from you is a very dangerous thing. And then also just the promotion of hate. There is a lot of negativity.

And we just need to be more positive. Our young people are really suffering," Yusuf said. Dublin City Council member Kashef Qaadri, who attended the prayers, said the holiday remains a time for both celebration and reflection.

"We are in divisive times, right now. It is important to show up and celebrate where we can. It is also, you know you, a very solemn time, the tragic events that happened a couple weeks back. And for me personally it's about coming together and celebrating as family.

And also trying to be safe and reflect on what's happening here locally in the state and globally," Qaadri said. Despite the somber tone and increased precautions, organizers said the turnout reflected the community's resilience.

"It is very important. We want to show the world, as was mentioned in the sermon by Shaikh Hamza Yusuf, we have been doing this for 1,400 years. we are not going to stop," Latif said.





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