Event Horizon Telescope data shows the jet from blazar 3C 279 bends toward Earth, explaining unusual brightness and apparent motion speeds near the 800 million solar mass black hole.

The Event Horizon Telescope has provided definitive confirmation that the relativistic jet launched by the supermassive black hole in blazar 3C 279 bends sharply toward Earth. This structural anomaly occurs within a fraction of a parsec from the black hole, offering critical new details about how cosmic giants accelerate matter. The discovery clarifies why certain regions of the jet appear exceptionally bright while simultaneously moving much more slowly across the sky than expected.

The object behind this remarkable discovery is 3C 279, a blazar located in the constellation Virgo. It hosts a supermassive black hole estimated to weigh 800 million Suns. This colossal gravity powers a jet of electrically charged particles moving at speeds approaching the speed of light. The precise orientation of this outflow relative to our planet is what makes such detailed observations possible and scientifically significant.

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Blazars like 3C 279 are unique among cosmic objects because their jets point almost directly toward Earth. This specific alignment triggers a phenomenon known as relativistic beaming, which makes them appear exceptionally bright to observers on our planet. However, this orientation also complicates astronomical analysis because plasma moving almost directly toward an observer can appear to travel very slowly across the sky despite its tremendous actual speed.

An international team of researchers analyzed high-resolution data collected by the Event Horizon Telescope in 2021. Their findings reveal a compact structure extending almost perpendicular to the larger jet, suggesting that the inner outflow bends toward the observer. This geometry explains why some downstream features appear brighter while moving more slowly across the sky compared to other parts of the outflow.

To ensure the reliability of their findings, the researchers applied three independent imaging algorithms to the data. These algorithms were processed across three observing days and two frequency bands, producing 18 distinct image reconstructions. The strong agreement among these independent results helped establish that the unusual structures detected were likely real physical phenomena rather than artifacts of the imaging process.

The Event Horizon Telescope combines radio observatories around the world into a virtual Earth-sized telescope using very long baseline interferometry. The 2021 campaign utilized the largest array configuration published at the time, incorporating the 12-meter Kitt Peak telescope in Arizona. It also included the Northern Extended Millimeter Array in the French Alps to maximize resolution and sensitivity.

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The team examined observations from April 13, 17, and 18 at a frequency of around 230 GHz. They also compared these results with observations at 43 and 86 GHz, as well as earlier Event Horizon Telescope images from 2011 and 2017. The structure was found to recur across different observations, reinforcing the conclusion that the bend is a stable feature of the jet's initial development.

By tracking individual components within the jet, the team found apparent speeds approaching 10 times the speed of light. This does not mean the plasma actually exceeds the speed of light. It is an apparent effect of relativistic motion viewed at an extremely small angle, similar to the superluminal motion often seen in other astrophysical jets.

The researchers calculated that the jet's bulk Lorentz factor must be at least 10.3, meaning its plasma moves extremely close to the speed of light. Their model produced progressively tighter upper limits on the viewing angle, reaching less than 0.3 degrees for one component. This tight angle is crucial for understanding the observed brightness and motion dynamics.

Hendrik Müller, first author of the study and a scientist at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, explained that because the plasma is moving close to the speed of light, its radiation is concentrated in the direction it is traveling. When that direction lines up more closely with Earth, observers see brighter emission. This concentration of radiation amplifies the visibility of the bending section.

Müller added that features in the jet are moving more nearly straight toward us, so they can appear to move more slowly across the sky. He used the analogy of a car coming almost head-on, noting that it can be moving fast while barely shifting left or right in your field of view. This visual effect is key to interpreting the slow apparent motion.

The observations also suggest that the jet accelerates rapidly near its apparent base, where some features already show apparent speeds comparable to those farther downstream. However, the true launching point remains uncertain. The researchers treated a faint feature called C0 as the stationary reference point for their calculations.

The actual jet origin could lie farther upstream, too faint for the Event Horizon Telescope to detect with current sensitivity. A brighter region farther along may be a recollimation shock, where the narrowing flow concentrates the plasma. This shock could contribute significantly to the brightness observed near the bend.

Both this shock and the jet's changing orientation could contribute to the brightness we observe. Müller said that as the fast flow narrows again, it may form a shock that adds to the brightness seen near the bend. This combination of factors creates the complex visual signature detected by the telescope.

The researchers measured intrinsic brightness temperatures of around 1 billion to 10 billion kelvin. These measurements are consistent with optically thin emission at 230 GHz. This data provides a thermal baseline for understanding the energy distribution within the jet's structure.

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While the geometry explains the brightness and slow apparent motion, it does not reveal what causes the bend in the jet. Possibilities include interactions with surrounding gas, instabilities within the jet, magnetic reconnection near the black hole, or changes in orientation caused by a possible binary black hole system.

The Event Horizon Telescope also has limited sensitivity to faint, extended emission, making it difficult to reconstruct the entire jet structure. Longer-term observations at different frequencies will be needed to fully understand these complex dynamics and pinpoint the exact cause of the deviation.

Müller said this paper is just the beginning of the analysis. The team has Event Horizon Telescope observations from several years, as well as observations at other frequencies that are currently being analyzed. These additional datasets will help refine the model further.

Observing at different frequencies lets astronomers see different parts of the jet. Taking those observations close together helps tell which differences come from the frequency being used and which come from the jet itself changing. This multi-frequency approach is essential for disentangling the physical processes at work.

Together, these observations could help astronomers understand how black holes launch jets and accelerate matter to nearly light speed. They also shed light on how these engines shape some of the Universe's most powerful outflows. The bending of the jet in 3C 279 serves as a critical test case for jet physics.

The discovery marks a significant step forward in astrophysical research regarding supermassive black holes. It provides concrete evidence of the dynamic forces at play in the immediate vicinity of these cosmic behemoths. Future studies will build on these findings to explore the broader implications for black hole accretion.

The research demonstrates the power of international collaboration in modern astronomy. By combining telescopes across the globe, scientists can achieve resolutions that were previously impossible. This technology continues to push the boundaries of what we can observe in the distant universe.

The implications extend beyond just 3C 279, offering insights into the behavior of blazars in general. Understanding these jets is crucial for mapping the energy distribution of the cosmos. The bending observed here may be a common feature in other relativistic jets.

As analysis of the extensive dataset continues, new details about the jet's composition and speed are expected to emerge. The combination of high-resolution imaging and theoretical modeling provides a robust framework for future discoveries. The Event Horizon Telescope remains at the forefront of black hole observation.