EHRC Investigates Reform UK After Racist Remarks Exposure

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has launched an inquiry into Reform UK following an ITV investigation revealing racist comments by party members.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission ( EHRC) has formally contacted Reform UK to demand detailed information regarding allegations of unlawful discrimination and harassment within the party. This regulatory intervention follows a comprehensive undercover investigation by ITV, which exposed party members making racist remarks and making offensive jokes about incest. The watchdog is now assessing complaints that the party may have violated the Equality Act 2010, signaling a serious escalation in scrutiny over the political group's internal culture and compliance standards.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Legal Framework

The EHRC confirmed that it received formal complaints alleging unlawful activity under equalities laws, specifically citing concerns about racial and sexual remarks made by councillors and prospective candidates. The regulator emphasized that political parties, acting as duty-bearers, must strictly comply with the Equality Act 2010 to avoid discrimination on the grounds of race, religion, belief, or sex. The commission stated it would carefully assess all provided information and take appropriate action where the law has been breached, reinforcing the legal obligations placed on all political organizations.

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ITV Undercover Investigation Findings

The regulatory response was triggered by the broadcast of ITV Exposure's documentary, titled Undercover: A Year in Reform, which aired last month. This year-long probe captured Reform councillors and candidates using explicit racist language and making sexist jokes in private conversations. The footage revealed individuals referring to black children as animals and suggesting that the King should be beheaded due to unfounded claims about his secret Muslim faith. These findings prompted immediate resignations from several members who could no longer support the party amidst the backlash.

Reform UK Leadership and Legal Compliance

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is now facing the prospect of a formal probe by the EHRC as the watchdog assesses the gravity of the complaints. A spokesperson for Reform UK issued a statement asserting confidence that the party has fully complied with its legal obligations under the Equality Act. The party spokesman declared that there is absolutely no room for racism within Reform UK, attempting to distance the leadership from the actions of individual members captured on camera. This stance aims to mitigate political damage while the regulatory body continues its independent evaluation.

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Opposition Response and Political Fallout

The Labour party has seized upon the ITV investigation to criticize Reform UK, arguing that the examples of extreme racism cannot be dismissed as isolated incidents involving a few bad apples. Labour has demanded immediate and decisive action by Nigel Farage to address these issues and demonstrate a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination. The opposition's stance adds pressure on the Reform UK leadership to prove that they are actively reviewing party policies and practices to eliminate areas of potential discrimination, harassment, or victimization.

Regulatory Guidance and Future Steps

The EHRC has issued guidance advising political parties on their responsibilities under the Act, urging them to review internal structures for potential discrimination. The regulator stressed the complex balance between the fundamental right to freedom of expression and the right to be free from discrimination. Both rights are not mutually exclusive and must be considered together, requiring those in positions of authority to balance these interests appropriately. The EHRC will continue to monitor the situation, ensuring that all parties respect the rights of individuals while upholding democratic freedoms.