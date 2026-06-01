EHang Sets New World Record with 22,580‑Drone Sky Show in Hefei

More than 22,500 drones synchronized by a single computer illuminated Hefei's night sky, breaking the record for the most multirotor UAVs airborne simultaneously and showcasing technology that could power future transport and emergency‑response fleets.

A spectacular sky‑borne display unfolded over Hefei, the capital of China's Anhui province, as more than twenty‑two thousand unmanned aerial vehicles lit up the night in perfect synchrony.

The event marked a new Guinness World Record for the most multirotor drones airborne simultaneously under the control of a single computer in an outdoor setting. Using the Ghostdrone 4.0 platform, EHang orchestrated 22,580 drones to form a dazzling array of shapes - traditional lanterns, intricate geometric patterns and other motifs that reflected the cultural spirit of the 2026 Lunar New Year celebrations.

The spectacle was staged as part of the China Media Group's Spring Festival Gala, the nation's flagship television extravaganza that ushers in the new lunar year. The drones not only performed the visual choreography but also served as aerial cameras, providing viewers with sweeping overhead shots of the show itself, turning the sky into a living canvas for millions of spectators both on‑site and online. The technical achievement behind the record is as impressive as the visual one.

EHang prepared the fleet for weeks, testing each unit for wind resistance, battery endurance and centimeter‑level positional accuracy. Despite the sheer scale, the entire formation was commanded by a single computer rather than a network of ground controllers, demonstrating the company's confidence in its autonomous flight algorithms. Each Ghostdrone 4.0 boasts a 45‑minute flight time, robust communication links, and a suite of sensors that enable precise coordination in densely packed swarms.

Only 25 of the more than 22,000 aircraft failed to launch, a failure rate of less than 0.12 percent, underscoring the reliability of the hardware and software stack. In a related showcase, EHang flew 15 EH216‑S pilot‑less aircraft in a perfect circle, a formation known locally as the "Eye of Anhui," symbolising unity and progress. EHang's record‑breaking performance builds on a history of high‑profile achievements.

The firm earned its first world record in 2018 by flying 1,000 drones over Xi'an, and has since pursued ambitious applications that extend beyond entertainment. Company executives highlighted the event as proof that the same coordination technology can be repurposed for large‑scale passenger transport, cargo delivery, firefighting, and emergency response missions. By demonstrating that over 20,000 drones can be maneuvered reliably in real‑time, EHang signals a readiness to tackle the logistical challenges of future autonomous aerial fleets.

The success also reflects China's broader momentum in robotics and AI, with recent milestones including a record‑setting humanoid robot exhibition earlier this year. As the world watches the rapid evolution of drone technology, the Hefei sky show stands as a vivid illustration of how art, culture and cutting‑edge engineering can converge in a single, unforgettable performance





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