Egyptian Music Star Mohamed Mounir Gets Biopic – Doha Industry Days

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The project was announced at the Film Committee’s Doha Industry Days, just hours after the Qatari body gave anSteven Paul Talks Up Federal Film & TV Tax Credit: "It's Going To Be Good For The World" - Industry Days Doha’s most distinctive artists, with his work characterized by its fusion of Nubian folk and Arabic pop with Western genres like jazz, blues, and reggae. He is known to his fans across the Middle East and beyond as “El King” in reference to his 1998 album and play ‘El Malek Howwa El Malek’ .which played in Out of Competition in Cannes in 1997 and was then selected as Egypt’s Oscar entry.

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Mounir was born into a Nubian family in a village in Southern Egypt, where he spent his early childhood. His family moved to Cairo, after the village was resettled due to the construction of the Aswan Dam in the 1960s, where his singing voice was discovered when he sang at a family gathering.

The Film Committee said the biopic will trace Mounir’s journey from his humble beginnings to becoming one of the Arab world’s most celebrated and influential artists, revealing untold details, surprises, stories and anecdotes.

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“Mohamed Mounir’s music holds a special place in the lives of audiences across Egypt and the Arab world,” said Film Committee at Media City Qatar Chair Hassan Al Thawadi. Bringing his story to the big screen is an opportunity to celebrate his artistry, the cultural heritage his work represents and its lasting social relevance, a story that connects generations of fans across the region and has the power to resonate with audiences around the world,” he continued.

“This project also builds on our recent investment in extraordinary life stories from the region and reflects our ambition to develop a world-leading slate of biographical films that brings these stories to audiences globally. ” Alongside the feature film, plans include a behind-the-scenes documentary featuring interviews with Mounir and those who have lived and worked alongside him, as well as documenting the development and production of the biopic.

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